'An Enchanted Evening' scheduled for July

The Jackson Municipal Band will be having "An Enchanted Evening at the Park" with Storybook Entertainment company.

This free event is part of the Jackson Municipal Band's Concert in the Park Series to be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Jackson Band Shell. If the weather causes the event to be canceled, it will be rescheduled for Friday, July 21.

The band will feature live music selections from popular Disney movies.