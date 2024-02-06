'An Enchanted Evening' scheduled for July

The Jackson Municipal Band will be having "An Enchanted Evening at the Park" with Storybook Entertainment company.
This free event is part of the Jackson Municipal Band's Concert in the Park Series to be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Jackson Band Shell. If the weather causes the event to be canceled, it will be rescheduled for Friday, July 21.
The band will feature live music selections from popular Disney movies.
Guests, who will be able to watch as storybook characters come to life, are encouraged to dress as their favorite princess, prince or hero.
Special guests such as Spider-Man, Ariel, Beauty & The Beast, Tiana, Jasmine and Moana will be part of the evening. In addition, Disney-inspired food vendors and gifts will be available for purchase.
Those attending are encouraged to bring their own snacks and picnic blankets for this interactive experience.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.