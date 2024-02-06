All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 16, 2023

'An Enchanted Evening' scheduled for July

The Jackson Municipal Band will be having "An Enchanted Evening at the Park" with Storybook Entertainment company. This free event is part of the Jackson Municipal Band's Concert in the Park Series to be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Jackson Band Shell. If the weather causes the event to be canceled, it will be rescheduled for Friday, July 21...

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford

The Jackson Municipal Band will be having "An Enchanted Evening at the Park" with Storybook Entertainment company.

This free event is part of the Jackson Municipal Band's Concert in the Park Series to be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Jackson Band Shell. If the weather causes the event to be canceled, it will be rescheduled for Friday, July 21.

The band will feature live music selections from popular Disney movies.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Guests, who will be able to watch as storybook characters come to life, are encouraged to dress as their favorite princess, prince or hero.

Special guests such as Spider-Man, Ariel, Beauty & The Beast, Tiana, Jasmine and Moana will be part of the evening. In addition, Disney-inspired food vendors and gifts will be available for purchase.

Those attending are encouraged to bring their own snacks and picnic blankets for this interactive experience.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy