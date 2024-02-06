Amount of water released into Missouri River being reduced

OMAHA, Neb. -- The amount of water being released into the lower Missouri River is being reduced ahead of winter, so flooded areas along the river will get some relief.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the amount of water being released from the Gavins Point dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border will be cut to about 27,000 cubic feet per second by mid-December.

The amount of water being released into the river had been at 80,000 cubic feet per second -- more than twice what is typical -- for months.