NewsDecember 6, 2019

Amount of water released into Missouri River being reduced

OMAHA, Neb. -- The amount of water being released into the lower Missouri River is being reduced ahead of winter, so flooded areas along the river will get some relief. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the amount of water being released from the Gavins Point dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border will be cut to about 27,000 cubic feet per second by mid-December...

Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. -- The amount of water being released into the lower Missouri River is being reduced ahead of winter, so flooded areas along the river will get some relief.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the amount of water being released from the Gavins Point dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border will be cut to about 27,000 cubic feet per second by mid-December.

The amount of water being released into the river had been at 80,000 cubic feet per second -- more than twice what is typical -- for months.

The river has remained high ever since the spring flooding because the amount of rain and melting snow flowing into the river was near record levels this year.

Kevin Low with the National Weather Service said prolonged flooding that began in March in some areas along the Missouri River is expected to end by late December as the river levels decrease. The entire Missouri River is expected to be out of flood stage by the end of the month.

But officials say some areas will remain vulnerable because many levees damaged in the spring have not been repaired. The levee repairs will take several years to complete.

State News
