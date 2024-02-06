A local official of the American Red Cross pulls no punches when it comes to the current historically low blood supply levels in the U.S.

"We've got less than a day's supply across the country in every blood type," said Jennifer Sokolowski, executive director of Cape Girardeau-based Red Cross Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas (SEMO NEAR) chapter.

"We used to be able to tell the hospitals we serve that we were good for a week out, but no longer. In our SEMO NEAR region, the recent bad weather resulted in a loss of more than 1,700 donations. We're still in a crisis," she added.

Artificial blood

George Wettach

The medical community has been aware for centuries of the desire to find an alternative to voluntary donations, said George Wettach, M.D., chief of pathology at SoutheastHEALTH and on the faculty at St. Louis's Washington University.

Alicia M. Henao Uribe

"Long before the era of modern medicine, doctors attempted to transfuse other types of fluid. There were reports of trying to transfuse milk, wine, even sheep's blood — and as you would expect, these early experiments did not work," Wettach said, referring to experimentation dating from the 1600s driven by desperation to replace blood lost in hemorrhaging patients.

"Even when physicians limited themselves to human blood, many of the transfused patients died quickly, and this was before the various blood types of A, B, AB and O were identified. In some cases, if you opened a vein on a donor and did the same on a recipient, connected them with some tubing and a stopcock, it would work. But in many others, it didn't — and for a long time, people didn't understand why."

Degree of difficulty

Britain's The Guardian newspaper quotes multiple medical authorities in an article titled "Why is artificial blood so hard to make?"