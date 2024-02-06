Amid global search for virus cure, former Jackson pastor eyes bees

A retired Cape Girardeau County pastor contends bee venom may hold promise for fighting COVID-19.

The Rev. Grant Gillard, who retired as pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Jackson in September 2018, kept bees locally for 25 years.

Gillard takes hope from a recent article in “Bee Culture,” a trade publication for U.S. beekeepers, suggesting people stung by bees may build up a tolerance that effectively keeps the coronavirus away.

The article quotes a survey done in China of 5,115 beekeepers between Feb. 23 and March 8, with 723 from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

None, according to the article, developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Grant Gillard checks on his beehives in May 2015 in Cape Girardeau County. Southeast Missourian file

“Apparently, bee venom is working on the COVID virus,” said Gillard, who himself kept 200 bee hives during his quarter-century in Jackson.

The survey noted many beekeepers live in rural areas of China but some hail from densely populated Wuhan.

Living in the city or the country doesn’t seem to matter.

“These people have one thing in common,” according to the article. “They develop a tolerance to bee sting.”

Months into a global pandemic caused by coronavirus, many around the world are searching for a cure — some are looking for a magic bullet, or insect.