Amick, Rose vying for Scott Co. coroner

Scott Amick and Carl Rose are both candidates for Scott County Coroner on the Nov. 3 ballot. Amick is a Democrat while Rose is a Republican. The following is a Q&A with Rose. Amick was contacted for the article but did not submit his responses.

Describe your experience/background.

Rose: I began my investigations career, in 2011 at the Sikeston Department of Public Safety as a public safety officer. I investigated crimes from traffic accidents to homicides and suspicious deaths. I later moved to the Scott County Sheriff's Office in 2013, where I served as a Patrol Deputy, K-9 Handler and Special Victims Investigator. I assisted with the Major Case Squad, as well as inter-county death investigations ranging from suicide, homicide, overdose and infant and child fatalities. I was involved with the Missouri Children's Division, Scott and Mississippi County juvenile offices and prosecuting attorney's office.

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

Rose: When asked "Why I feel I'm the best candidate for the job," I simply say this. I feel that my law enforcement and death investigation background, along with my ability to work well with others, I have a history of working with law enforcement in Scott County, along with the Prosecuting Attorney's Office, of which it takes all of these organizations along with the Coroner's Office working together, not against one another to ensure the deceased gets the justice they deserve. Many people associate the coroner with a funeral home, when actually it actually doesn't directly involve a funeral home.