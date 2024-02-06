All sections
NewsOctober 31, 2020

Amick, Rose vying for Scott Co. coroner

Scott Amick and Carl Rose are both candidates for Scott County Coroner on the Nov. 3 ballot. Amick is a Democrat while Rose is a Republican. The following is a Q&A with Rose. Amick was contacted for the article but did not submit his responses. Describe your experience/background...

By David Jenkins ~ Standard Democrat
Scott Amick
Scott Amick

Scott Amick and Carl Rose are both candidates for Scott County Coroner on the Nov. 3 ballot. Amick is a Democrat while Rose is a Republican. The following is a Q&A with Rose. Amick was contacted for the article but did not submit his responses.

Describe your experience/background.

Rose: I began my investigations career, in 2011 at the Sikeston Department of Public Safety as a public safety officer. I investigated crimes from traffic accidents to homicides and suspicious deaths. I later moved to the Scott County Sheriff's Office in 2013, where I served as a Patrol Deputy, K-9 Handler and Special Victims Investigator. I assisted with the Major Case Squad, as well as inter-county death investigations ranging from suicide, homicide, overdose and infant and child fatalities. I was involved with the Missouri Children's Division, Scott and Mississippi County juvenile offices and prosecuting attorney's office.

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

Rose: When asked "Why I feel I'm the best candidate for the job," I simply say this. I feel that my law enforcement and death investigation background, along with my ability to work well with others, I have a history of working with law enforcement in Scott County, along with the Prosecuting Attorney's Office, of which it takes all of these organizations along with the Coroner's Office working together, not against one another to ensure the deceased gets the justice they deserve. Many people associate the coroner with a funeral home, when actually it actually doesn't directly involve a funeral home.

Carl Rose
Carl Rose

If elected, what is your top priority?

Rose: My top priority with the office is and would always be ensuring the deceased gets the dignity and respect they deserve, all while ensuring the deceased has a voice after they are gone. When there is an unattended death, the coroner is contacted and should respond to these cases. I want to make sure the coroner's office can be maintained without the help of a funeral home or someone who owns a funeral home. The county should be responsible for ensuring the coroner is given the adequate budget and funding to have the necessary equipment needed for the job.

Do you have any special certifications or qualifications for the coroner position?

Rose: As a public safety officer with the city of Sikeston, I faced many types of calls for service. I was exposed to numerous death investigations. When I took a position with the sheriff's office, I was later promoted to an investigative position where I handled all special victim, and or juvenile cases ranging from (SIDS) sudden infant death syndrome) to homicides of juveniles and adults. I attended annual training to increase knowledge and ability to adequately perform the duties of my job, along with other specialized investigative and supervisory trainings to stay up to date with the crimes committed today.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Advertisement
