American Red Cross to provide free smoke alarms Saturday

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department has teamed up with American Red Cross to provide free smoke alarms for residents in need from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Southeast Missouri, according to a news release.
Each installation includes two to three alarms and a short educational presentation showing residents how to stay safe in the event of a home fire.
Residents needing a smoke alarm are asked to register online at www.getasmokealarm.org or call (573) 335-9471, ext. 1310.
