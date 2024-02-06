American Red Cross to host local emergency-need blood drive

The American Red Cross is hosting an emergency-need blood drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Southeast Missouri State University's Recreation Center.

This blood drive is also in honor of Jackson resident Colton Friese, who was in a serious car accident almost a year ago and needed about 50 units of blood.

"Join his family and his SEMO family at a blood drive in his honor. This drive is a year after his accident and he would not be here if it were not for all the blood that was donated for him. Help us continue to meet the needs of people like Colton in the hospital now," a news release from the American Red Cross said.