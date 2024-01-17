American Red Cross partners with NFL to gain donors

The American Red Cross, in partnership with the National Football League, is offering blood donors a chance to go to Super Bowl 58.
Micheal Sullivan, executive director for American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas, said donors who give blood, platelets or plasma through Wednesday, Jan. 31, will automatically be entered to win two tickets to the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11.
The winner and guest will get to enjoy Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, access to day-of in-stadium pregame activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Las Vegas, three-night hotel accommodations (Friday, Feb. 9 through Monday, Feb. 12) plus a $1,000 gift card for expenses according to the Red Cross website.
January is national blood donor month and the Red Cross is currently at an emergency blood shortage, Sullivan said.
“You can’t manufacture blood. So we need those volunteer donors to roll up their sleeves and give. Especially those with Type O blood or those willing to donate platelets,” he said.
Sullivan also said a part of this shortage in blood is because of the decrease in donors in the last 20 years, it has decreased by 40% and there is someone in the United States who needs blood every two seconds.
“Don’t wait. Make an appointment to donate blood or platelets now by either using the Red Cross blood donor app or by visiting www.redcrossblood.org. You can also call (800) Red Cross to get those appointments scheduled,” Sullivan said.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 16 years of age, weigh 110 pounds and be in good health and feeling well.
Those who have recently received their flu vaccination can donate as long as they are symptom-free and fever-free at the time of their donation.
For questions about being a potential donor and your eligibility, call the Red Cross Donor and Client Support Center at (866) 236-3276.
More information and a list of participating donation locations may be found at www.redcrossblood.org/local-homepage/events/super_bowl.html.
