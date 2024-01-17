American Red Cross partners with NFL to gain donors

The American Red Cross, in partnership with the National Football League, is offering blood donors a chance to go to Super Bowl 58.

Micheal Sullivan, executive director for American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas, said donors who give blood, platelets or plasma through Wednesday, Jan. 31, will automatically be entered to win two tickets to the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11.

The winner and guest will get to enjoy Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, access to day-of in-stadium pregame activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Las Vegas, three-night hotel accommodations (Friday, Feb. 9 through Monday, Feb. 12) plus a $1,000 gift card for expenses according to the Red Cross website.

January is national blood donor month and the Red Cross is currently at an emergency blood shortage, Sullivan said.

“You can’t manufacture blood. So we need those volunteer donors to roll up their sleeves and give. Especially those with Type O blood or those willing to donate platelets,” he said.