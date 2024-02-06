All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJanuary 28, 2022
American Red Cross Club at SEMO helps with current blood supply crisis
The American Red Cross Club at Southeast Missouri State University hosts multiple blood donation drives throughout the year including at the start of each semester, SEMO Homecoming and its Greek event occurring from March 27 to 30. Kate Appleman, SEMO Red Cross Club president said the group has seen a good turnout from its recent events, including its most recent drive Wednesday...
Beau Nations
Bruce Skinner, associate vice president of Student Life at Southeast Missouri State University, donates blood at The American Red Cross Club event Wednesday at the university's Towers location.
Bruce Skinner, associate vice president of Student Life at Southeast Missouri State University, donates blood at The American Red Cross Club event Wednesday at the university's Towers location.American Red Cross photo

The American Red Cross Club at Southeast Missouri State University hosts multiple blood donation drives throughout the year including at the start of each semester, SEMO Homecoming and its Greek event occurring from March 27 to 30.

Kate Appleman, SEMO Red Cross Club president said the group has seen a good turnout from its recent events, including its most recent drive Wednesday.

"The drive at the beginning of the year is a little bit smaller, we usually have a 20 to 25 unit goal and it's a two-day drive. Then the homecoming drive this past year, which is a bit bigger, we had a goal of 200 and we got 199," Appleman said.

"We have one at the beginning of the school year for the spring semester, so that is the one we just had yesterday. We actually got 54 units out of the 41-unit goal, so that was really awesome."

The American Red Cross offers incentives to encourage students, staff, faculty and members of the community to be motivated to donate at the campus events including free shirts and food. Nationally, the organization is offering the opportunity for anyone who donates, within a certain period of time, to be entered into a drawing for tickets to Superbowl LVI on Feb. 13 in California.

The largest donation event the club hosts is the upcoming Greek event and it is expecting a large turnout, based on the previous year.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"So we have the big Greek week drive, that will be March 27 to March 30. It will be a huge one. Our goal is 975 units, but last year we got 1,011 units and I would love to beat that. Anywhere in that range would be amazing," Appleman said.

According to Cliff Numark, senior vice president at the American Red Cross, "only 3 out of 100 people give blood in the United States. That is simply not enough -- Every day kids battling cancer, accident victims being raced into the ER, and new moms facing complicated childbirths need lifesaving blood transfusions."

The American Red Cross Club at Southeast is trying to get as many first-time donors as it can so those students will continue to donate throughout their lives and the Greek event brings in the most.

The club was created a few years ago, and has received several awards for its work and achievements.

"In 2020, we received the Most Active Chapter and the Rookie Chapter," Appleman said. "We also got first place in the Southwest and Rocky Mountain Region of the Red Cross, which is the largest region. And then in 2021, we were recognized as one of the outstanding collegiate chapters of the American Red Cross."

The next blood drive at Southeast will be March 27 to 30 and all individuals and blood types are encouraged to attend if they have not donated in the last 56 days and are not ill. For more information on SEMO's American Red Cross Club and information on upcoming blood drives, visit its Facebook page.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy