American Red Cross Club at SEMO helps with current blood supply crisis

The American Red Cross Club at Southeast Missouri State University hosts multiple blood donation drives throughout the year including at the start of each semester, SEMO Homecoming and its Greek event occurring from March 27 to 30.

Kate Appleman, SEMO Red Cross Club president said the group has seen a good turnout from its recent events, including its most recent drive Wednesday.

"The drive at the beginning of the year is a little bit smaller, we usually have a 20 to 25 unit goal and it's a two-day drive. Then the homecoming drive this past year, which is a bit bigger, we had a goal of 200 and we got 199," Appleman said.

"We have one at the beginning of the school year for the spring semester, so that is the one we just had yesterday. We actually got 54 units out of the 41-unit goal, so that was really awesome."

The American Red Cross offers incentives to encourage students, staff, faculty and members of the community to be motivated to donate at the campus events including free shirts and food. Nationally, the organization is offering the opportunity for anyone who donates, within a certain period of time, to be entered into a drawing for tickets to Superbowl LVI on Feb. 13 in California.

The largest donation event the club hosts is the upcoming Greek event and it is expecting a large turnout, based on the previous year.