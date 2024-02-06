American Red Cross at critical low levels for blood supplies

The American Red Cross is currently experiencing a critically low blood supply. This is the first time the organization has announced an official blood crisis and its levels sit at enough supply for less than a day's need for individuals.

According to the Red Cross website, "The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis -- its worst shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care. Amid this crisis, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available."

The recent surge of the omicron variant of COVID-19 is not the only need for the blood donations. Cancer patients, medical emergencies and elective surgeries require blood supplies to be on hand.

According to Jennifer Sokolowski, executive director of the Red Cross Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas chapters, the pandemic has had a significant impact on the organization's ability to receive donations.

"The blood shortage really came forthright during the beginning of COVID. It was due to the lack of being able to host blood drives because there were so many restrictions," Sokolowski said. "And now, we've never been able to get ahead of it since then."

The blood processing shelves at the American Red Cross are empty Tuesday because of the shortage of supplies. Joe Zydlo ~ American Red Cross volunteer

The Red Cross is encouraging individuals to donate as often as they can, every 56 days, and all blood types are currently needed. The organization's ideal level of supply is five day's worth, however Sharon Watson, regional communications director for American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas, believes the supply will not be reached for several weeks.

"While we have seen improvements in the number of people who have signed up and have come out to donate in the past week, we are expecting the need to be there for quite some time," Watson said. "We've seen such a shortage for several weeks now that we have a ways to catch up, and so, it'll likely be several more weeks before we are at a point when we're not at this level of a shortage."