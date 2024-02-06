The American Queen Voyages river cruise line has decided to shut down and the company has canceled all future cruises.
The cruise line posted on its company's website the message, "American Queen Voyages has made the difficult decision to shut down" Wednesday, Feb 21.
Those who had plans to travel with the company on a now-canceled voyage are instructed to request a refund online by filling out a claim form on the website.
American Queen Voyages wrote on its website the reason for the shutdown was because COVID-19 curtailed business.
"Despite great efforts by our team, crew, and partners, American Queen Voyages (AQV) unfortunately has been unable to rebound from the effects of the pandemic. The overnight cruise industry was especially affected by changes in travel preferences and, as a result, AQV has become financially unsustainable. We are therefore shutting down the business, and all future AQV cruises have been canceled."
AQV stated it has been an honor to bring joy to so many lives, and is deeply touched by the relationships formed and the memorable experiences created.
The last and final time the American Queen stopped in Cape Girardeau was Sept. 22, 2023.
"VisitCape and the City of Cape Girardeau are disappointed in the recent news regarding American Queen Voyages' decision to halt operations, as an opportunity to showcase our beautiful city and great attractions, something we love doing," Josh Thompson from VisitCape stated.
Customers who purchased tickets for an American Queen cruise and would like a refund can do so at www.aqvrefunds.com.
Both American Cruise Lines and Viking River Cruise Line will make stops in Cape Girardeau later this year.
"We are enthused by other news for 2024, in which we will be hosting Viking Cruise Lines' vessel, the Viking Mississippi on three different occasions throughout the 2024 boat season! We will also be visited by the returning American Cruise Lines' boats The American Melody, The American Serenade, and The American Symphony this coming season. Being visited by these four riverboats on different occasions during the summer and fall months is something we value the economic impact of, cherish, and look forward to in 2024 and beyond," Thompson stated in an email about this upcoming riverboat season.
According to the Visit Cape website, the Viking Mississippi is 450 feet long and was built in 2022. It is capable of hosting 386 guests in all 193 staterooms and 147 crew members. The Viking Mississippi is inspired by the award-winning Viking Longships and ocean ships that feature Scandinavian design, as well as public spaces familiar to guests but have been reimagined for Mississippi River voyages.
There will be six docks this boat season. The first docking will be the American Melody, an American Cruise Lines vessel from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11.
For the full schedule, of the Riverboats go to www.visitcape.com/aboutcape/riverboat.
