The American Queen Voyages river cruise line has decided to shut down and the company has canceled all future cruises.

The cruise line posted on its company's website the message, "American Queen Voyages has made the difficult decision to shut down" Wednesday, Feb 21.

Those who had plans to travel with the company on a now-canceled voyage are instructed to request a refund online by filling out a claim form on the website.

American Queen Voyages wrote on its website the reason for the shutdown was because COVID-19 curtailed business.

"Despite great efforts by our team, crew, and partners, American Queen Voyages (AQV) unfortunately has been unable to rebound from the effects of the pandemic. The overnight cruise industry was especially affected by changes in travel preferences and, as a result, AQV has become financially unsustainable. We are therefore shutting down the business, and all future AQV cruises have been canceled."

AQV stated it has been an honor to bring joy to so many lives, and is deeply touched by the relationships formed and the memorable experiences created.

The last and final time the American Queen stopped in Cape Girardeau was Sept. 22, 2023.