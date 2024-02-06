'American Pickers' returning to Missouri

"American Pickers" is returning to Missouri in May.

Episodes of History Channel's hit television series are planned to be filmed throughout Southeast Missouri, according to Maggie Kissinger, associate producer for Cineflix Productions, which produces the series.

"American Pickers" is a documentary series exploring the world of antique "picking." The show follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for America's most valuable antiques.

The pickers are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them, Kissinger said in a news release. As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the show co-hosts are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items, she said. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America's past along the way.

"The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they've never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them," Kissinger said.