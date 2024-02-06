KENNETT — Kennett’s American Legion Post No. 66 and VFW Post No. 5443 hosted members of the Missouri Army National Guard's 1221st Transportation Co., headquartered in Dexter, for a steak dinner as the unit prepares to deploy to Poland next month.

VFW and American Legion post commander Phillip Greenway explained there is no longer a post local to Dexter, so Kennett’s veterans decided to put on the event, with help from VFW posts in Puxico and Wappapello.

“Somebody ought to take care of our soldiers,” Greenway said. “If we don’t do it, who will? We’re supposed to take care of them. They’re about to be leaving and may be feeling threatened, so the least we can do is feed them some steaks before they go. We’re very grateful to be able to see them and help them out how we can.”

Representatives of Kennett's American Legion Post 66 and VFW Post 5443, in addition to VFW posts from Puxico and Wappapello, pause for a photo before feeding troops from Dexter's 1221st Transportation Company. Christian Johnson ~ Daily Dunklin Democrat

Kennett veterans rose in the wee small hours Saturday morning to cook for more than 100 soldiers set to deploy. After preparing more fixings for the luncheon, representatives of the other VFW posts provided several tables’ worth of cakes, pies and other desserts.