KENNETT — Kennett’s American Legion Post No. 66 and VFW Post No. 5443 hosted members of the Missouri Army National Guard's 1221st Transportation Co., headquartered in Dexter, for a steak dinner as the unit prepares to deploy to Poland next month.
VFW and American Legion post commander Phillip Greenway explained there is no longer a post local to Dexter, so Kennett’s veterans decided to put on the event, with help from VFW posts in Puxico and Wappapello.
“Somebody ought to take care of our soldiers,” Greenway said. “If we don’t do it, who will? We’re supposed to take care of them. They’re about to be leaving and may be feeling threatened, so the least we can do is feed them some steaks before they go. We’re very grateful to be able to see them and help them out how we can.”
Kennett veterans rose in the wee small hours Saturday morning to cook for more than 100 soldiers set to deploy. After preparing more fixings for the luncheon, representatives of the other VFW posts provided several tables’ worth of cakes, pies and other desserts.
Capt. Neal Ryan, commander of the 1221st, said the efforts of the VFW and American Legion make their jobs easier, especially in the time while mobilizing for an overseas deployment.
“We’re sourced to mobilize to Poland in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve,” Ryan explained. “We’re a line haul unit, so we’ll be tasked with line haul across Europe. It’s a 12-month deployment, and we’ll be in-country for nine months.
“We always appreciate the American Legion for feeding us, supporting us, and they always take care of troops with financial hardships,” he continued. “It’s important to have them backing us.”
Since 2014, “Atlantic Resolve provides rotational deployments of combat-credible forces to Europe to show our commitment to NATO while building readiness, increasing interoperability and enhancing the bonds between ally and partner militaries,” according to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa official website.
Brandon Ball, the unit's first sergeant, said in appreciation, “Between the American Legion and the VFW over the years, they’re just continual supporters over and over.”
