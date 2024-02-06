American Cancer Society Gala by the numbers

The American Cancer Society’s 2019 gala raised more than $90,000, ACS local stock partner Erin Ressler said.

Sold out at 275 attendees, the gala was held Nov. 16 at Rusted Route Farms in Cape Girardeau, Ressler said.

Last year, the event raised slightly more money overall at $100,000, according to a previous Southeast Missourian story. But, Ressler said, each year, a restricted portion of donations goes to a specific cause, and this year, $10,000 was raised for a local grant to help transport cancer patients.