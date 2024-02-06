All sections
November 25, 2019

American Cancer Society Gala by the numbers

The American Cancer Society’s 2019 gala raised more than $90,000, ACS local stock partner Erin Ressler said. Sold out at 275 attendees, the gala was held Nov. 16 at Rusted Route Farms in Cape Girardeau, Ressler said. Last year, the event raised slightly more money overall at $100,000, according to a previous Southeast Missourian story. ...

Southeast Missourian
The dining hall is seen during a fundraising gala for the American Cancer Society at Rusted Route Farms on Nov. 16 in Cape Girardeau.
Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian

The American Cancer Society’s 2019 gala raised more than $90,000, ACS local stock partner Erin Ressler said.

Sold out at 275 attendees, the gala was held Nov. 16 at Rusted Route Farms in Cape Girardeau, Ressler said.

Last year, the event raised slightly more money overall at $100,000, according to a previous Southeast Missourian story. But, Ressler said, each year, a restricted portion of donations goes to a specific cause, and this year, $10,000 was raised for a local grant to help transport cancer patients.

That total is up from last year’s $7,000, Ressler said.

“This event could not be possible without the community, sponsors, in-kind donors,” Ressler said.

Ressler said the event overall went beautifully, with great entertainment and a beautiful venue.

“People had a great time,” she said. “We are so thankful for them.”

