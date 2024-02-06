Ameren's Limestone Ridge project preparing to launch

Ameren officials told the Cape Girardeau County Commission this week plans remain on track to construct a 15-mile transmission line connecting two new substations in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties.

The proposed Limestone Ridge Project has as a multifaceted goal, according to Ameren Transmission (AT) senior project manager Jim Jontry -- improving energy reliability for local businesses, adding energy support to local manufacturers and supporting continued economic growth across the two counties.

The Cape Girardeau County substation is proposed for a site near the Procter & Gamble manufacturing facilities with a 138-kilovolt line running north through the Apple Creek Conservation Area with a goal to begin service by the end of 2023.

The Missouri Public Service Commission on Dec. 3 gave approval to a "certificate of convenience and necessity" sought by Ameren Transmission for the project.

The northern one-third of the line extends into Perry County.

Organizers of www.saveeastperry.com have announced their opposition to Limestone Ridge.

"The project is excessive and will pass through many sensitive sites in our community," the website reads, listing the Saxon Lutheran Memorial, the Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum, East Perry Fairgrounds, and Seelitz historical sites, among others, as being "in the direct path of Limestone Ridge."

The website states "the Limestone Ridge Project would cut a 125-foot path through the middle of several heritage farms, destroying native woods and scarring the land for generations of farmers, hunters, hikers and many others visiting the region."

Ameren Transmission officials say the utility will work in collaboration with the Wabash Valley Power Alliance and Citizens Electric Corporation.