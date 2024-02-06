Ameren's Limestone Ridge project preparing to launch

Ameren officials told the Cape Girardeau County Commission this week plans remain on track to construct a 15-mile transmission line connecting two new substations in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties.
The proposed Limestone Ridge Project has as a multifaceted goal, according to Ameren Transmission (AT) senior project manager Jim Jontry -- improving energy reliability for local businesses, adding energy support to local manufacturers and supporting continued economic growth across the two counties.
The Cape Girardeau County substation is proposed for a site near the Procter & Gamble manufacturing facilities with a 138-kilovolt line running north through the Apple Creek Conservation Area with a goal to begin service by the end of 2023.
The Missouri Public Service Commission on Dec. 3 gave approval to a "certificate of convenience and necessity" sought by Ameren Transmission for the project.
The northern one-third of the line extends into Perry County.
Organizers of www.saveeastperry.com have announced their opposition to Limestone Ridge.
"The project is excessive and will pass through many sensitive sites in our community," the website reads, listing the Saxon Lutheran Memorial, the Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum, East Perry Fairgrounds, and Seelitz historical sites, among others, as being "in the direct path of Limestone Ridge."
The website states "the Limestone Ridge Project would cut a 125-foot path through the middle of several heritage farms, destroying native woods and scarring the land for generations of farmers, hunters, hikers and many others visiting the region."
Ameren Transmission officials say the utility will work in collaboration with the Wabash Valley Power Alliance and Citizens Electric Corporation.
The project also plans to expand and modify two existing substations owned by Wabash Valley and maintained and operated by Citizens.
Eric Dearmont, AT's director of regulatory affairs and interconnection policy, told the Southeast Missourian he doesn't currently have information on what potential impact the project might have on rates paid by Ameren customers.
"We'll use that time window so we can minimize the danger to the environmental habitat," Jontry said.
Dearmont said Ameren will need the Cape Girardeau County Commission to approve an ordinance permitting the hanging of transmission line across four county roads.
Such an ordinance will likely receive commission consideration in the summer, according to Cape Girardeau County officials.
