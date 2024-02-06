Ameren to try again for Missouri approval of new power line

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- An Ameren Corp. subsidiary plans to try again to get Missouri approval for a high-voltage power line after changing its route and getting consent from the last remaining counties in its 480-mile path from Iowa to Indiana.

Ameren said Wednesday it will apply later this month to the Missouri Public Service Commission to build the 100-mile section of the line that passes through the state's northeast corner before continuing eastward into Illinois.

The Mark Twain Transmission Project is one of several planned to bolster the regional electric grid by Midcontinent Independent System Operator Inc., a not-for-profit transmission company serving parts of 15 Midwestern and Southern U.S. states and Manitoba, Canada. About three-fourths of the power capacity in its region comes from natural gas and coal, but the new power line is positioned to also accommodate potential new sources of wind energy.

The Missouri portion of the new power line has been delayed for years by legal and regulatory hurdles.

A court ruled in 2014 that Ameren Transmission Co. of Illinois could not bypass the regulatory requirements of the Missouri Public Service Commission. The commission granted Ameren conditional approval in 2016, so long as it later got local approval to string the power line across roads. But a state appeals court panel overturned that decision in March, ruling various county approvals must come before state approval.