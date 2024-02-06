Ameren solar panel project on track at Show Me Center

Ameren Missouri's solar panel installation at Cape Girardeau's Show Me Center's north and south parking lots is on track for completion in July and will supply enough energy for 130 homes in a year.

The project began Oct. 25 as part of Ameren's Neighborhood Solar Program. According to Ameren's website, the program was "introduced as part of Ameren Missouri's Smart Energy Plan to build small-scale solar owned and financed by Ameren Missouri at neighborhood nonprofits, schools and other community partners."

The solar panels are being installed on canopies not only providing energy, but shade and protection to vehicles parked at the location. The panels will not feature rain gutters, so precipitation is expected to come through the gaps of the modules, but snow guards will be included.

Solar panels can produce energy up to 25 years, and can be maintained to continue producing energy for an additional 10 years. Minimal clearance of the panels will be 13 feet, 6 inches and LED lighting will provide a light source to individuals who park vehicles in the parking lots.

Russ Burger, Ameren Southeast Division director, said there have been many benefits of the solar panel program at the Show Me Center.

AmerenMissouri workers continue to install the solar modules in the north and south parking lots of the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. One of the final steps before the panels begin producing energy in July. Beau Nations

"We see the Neighborhood Solar Panel Program as a program beyond just energy. In the last few weeks we've seen on-site training, we've created construction jobs to the tune of about 60 and educational opportunities for Southeast Missouri State University," Burger said. "This program is part of the smart energy project that we kicked off in 2018 and we're in year four of the five year program. This is how we're able to do projects, invest money in communities and partner with communities."