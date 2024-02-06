All sections
December 28, 2017

Ameren sending workers, equipment to Puerto Rico

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Utility company Ameren Corp. is sending trucks, trailers and workers to Puerto Rico to help rebuild electric infrastructure damaged in Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Marie.

Ameren is among several electric companies sending resources to Puerto Rico. Ameren said it will send about 75 line workers and additional support personnel. The effort is expected to begin as early as later this week.

Ameren said equipment will go to Virginia and be loaded onto a barge, along with supplies and resources from other utilities. The equipment is expected to arrive in Puerto Rico in mid-January.

Ameren workers will focus on the northeast coast area, immediately east of San Juan.

Pertinent address:

San Juan, Puerto Rico

