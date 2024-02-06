Ameren reports Show Me Center solar panels on track

Energy provider Ameren Missouri reported the 3,500 solar panels installed over the Show Me Center parking lot are on track to reach the goal of generating the equivalent of power necessary for 130 homes.
The solar panels have been operating for close to nine months since they were installed in August. Ameren gifted the panels to Southeast Missouri State University in a partnered effort to promote renewable energy.
Scott Wibbenmeyer, senior director of Renewable Business Development and Acquisitions at Ameren, said the project is part of its Neighborhood Solar program, which uses existing parking lots, buildings and other spaces to house solar panels to generate energy.
Wibbenmeyer noted the energy generated by the panels does not power specific homes, but the "equivalent" amount for 130 homes is added to the entire Ameren system serving both Missouri and Illinois.
"Typically, a home will use a little over 1,000-kilowatt hours a month," Wibbenmeyer said.
Multiplied by 130 homes over 12 months, Wibbenmeyer said the Show Me Center panels will generate approximately 1.5 million kilowatt-hours a year. He said that energy is "injected" right into Ameren's distribution system that feeds directly to homes and businesses.
In addition to the power generated, Wibbenmeyer said its carport solar panels provide cover from sun and rain, as well as promoting awareness of renewable energy to the community.
When asked whether Ameren customers in Cape Girardeau will see lower monthly power bills as a result of the solar panels, Wibbenmeyer said the savings created by renewable energy is shared with all Ameren customers. He said Ameren's plans for transitioning from coal to renewable energy will take time.
"By the year 2030, about a third of our energy will come from renewables such as solar and wind," Wibbenmeyer said. "Ameren's goal is to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2045."
According to the United Nations website regarding climate, net-zero carbon emission means cutting greenhouse gas emissions to as close to zero as possible, with any remaining emissions reabsorbed from the atmosphere, by oceans and forests, for instance.
Wibbenmeyer said, when it comes to sources of energy, Ameren uses "every tool in the toolbox to cost effectively produce energy."
"We have hydroelectric plants that have been operating for 100 years, we have a nuclear facility that provides good reliable zero carbon energy, we have wind, we have solar, we have coal, we have natural gas," Wibbenmeyer said.
He said Ameren is working to create other solar panel projects, similar to the Show Me Center, elsewhere in Southeast Missouri.
"This is a large transition. It's gonna take a lot of engagement from a lot of communities and it's going to take all of us together to get there," Wibbenmeyer said. "We're very grateful to be able to serve Cape Girardeau and partner with SEMO for that project.
