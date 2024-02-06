Ameren reports Show Me Center solar panels on track

Energy provider Ameren Missouri reported the 3,500 solar panels installed over the Show Me Center parking lot are on track to reach the goal of generating the equivalent of power necessary for 130 homes.

The solar panels have been operating for close to nine months since they were installed in August. Ameren gifted the panels to Southeast Missouri State University in a partnered effort to promote renewable energy.

Scott Wibbenmeyer, senior director of Renewable Business Development and Acquisitions at Ameren, said the project is part of its Neighborhood Solar program, which uses existing parking lots, buildings and other spaces to house solar panels to generate energy.

Wibbenmeyer noted the energy generated by the panels does not power specific homes, but the "equivalent" amount for 130 homes is added to the entire Ameren system serving both Missouri and Illinois.

"Typically, a home will use a little over 1,000-kilowatt hours a month," Wibbenmeyer said.

Multiplied by 130 homes over 12 months, Wibbenmeyer said the Show Me Center panels will generate approximately 1.5 million kilowatt-hours a year. He said that energy is "injected" right into Ameren's distribution system that feeds directly to homes and businesses.

In addition to the power generated, Wibbenmeyer said its carport solar panels provide cover from sun and rain, as well as promoting awareness of renewable energy to the community.