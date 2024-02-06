Ameren releases test weather balloon before eclipse

Ameren Missouri engineers Ray Perez, left, and Ken Kietzer release a weather balloon Wednesday from Ameren's operations center in Cape Girardeau. It was a test launch in partnership with St. Louis University before the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse. On that day, four instrumentation balloons will be launched to measure real-time data including temperature, humidity, atmospheric pressure and wind speed during the eclipse.
