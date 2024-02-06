Ameren public hearing on rate hike proposal postponed

A public hearing on a possible utility rate increase originally scheduled for Tuesday night, Jan. 31, in Cape Girardeau has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Originally planned for the Osage Centre, the hearing from the Missouri Public Service Commission was to discuss a possible rate increase from Ameren Missouri that could affect customers in Southeast Missouri and across the state.

The commission will meet to decide upon a new time and possible location for the hearing in Cape Girardeau, Kevin Kelly, commission public information officer, said.