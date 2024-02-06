All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 12, 2017

Ameren Missouri workers sent to Florida to help ease power outages

More than 100 Ameren Missouri line workers have deployed to Florida to aid relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Irma. "The numbers of outages are still going up, so damage is still occurring," said Mike Lewis, coordinator for Ameren's mutual-assistance crews...

Tyler Graef

More than 100 Ameren Missouri line workers have deployed to Florida to aid relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

"The numbers of outages are still going up, so damage is still occurring," said Mike Lewis, coordinator for Ameren's mutual-assistance crews.

The deployment comes in response to an aid request from Duke Energy, Lewis said.

Missouri is in the Midwest Region, while Florida is in the Southeast one. While such requests typically come from within regions, Lewis said the need is such that the request went out to other regions.

"Their final destination is Orlando, Florida," he said. "Hurricanes are a little bit different by themselves. They're so massive."

The crews tried to leave last week, Lewis said, but when the host utility could not guarantee a facility safe enough to ride out the storm, the crews held off.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"The situation was just deteriorating," Lewis said. "We really don't know at this point in time [how long the deployment will last]."

Hospitals, nursing homes and transportation needs will be assigned high priority for repair efforts, Lewis said, followed by residential areas.

More than 100 Ameren Missouri contractors previously deployed to Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey will respond to Florida as soon as ongoing Texas relief efforts are completed.

"This is a much bigger event than anything we've seen in the Midwest," Lewis said. "We tried to offer as many (aid workers) as we could."

About 20 of those who deployed Monday are from Southeast Missouri.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 16
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...
NewsOct. 16
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
NewsOct. 16
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
NewsOct. 16
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
NewsOct. 15
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy