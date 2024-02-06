Ameren Missouri, SoutheastHEALTH mark energy efficiency partnership

Representatives of Ameren Missouri and SoutheastHEALTH gathered Monday, June 26, to mark a 12-year partnership in upgrading the health care provider's facilities to be more energy efficient.
The gathering took place at SoutheastHEALTH's new Center for Integrated Health Services, which houses multiple clinics, including Orthopedic and Sports Medicine, Breast Health and Women's Integrated Health.
Russ Burger, Southeast Division director for Ameren Missouri, said energy efficient systems were installed at the facility as part of Ameren's BizSavers program. He said this included upgrading to a high efficiency heating ventilation and air conditioning system (HVAC) as well as installing LED strip lighting throughout the facility.
Burger said the LED lighting alone saves SoutheastHEALTH more than 58,000 kilowatt-hours. He added the HVAC system saves more than a million kilowatt-hours annually, which has saved $197,000 on energy costs.
"To put this in perspective, the average U.S. home uses 10,000 kWh annually. That means the efficient equipment on this project is the equivalent of taking 112 homes off the grid," Burger said.
He said Ameren's BizSavers program provides cash incentives to commercial customers for energy efficiency upgrades, and more than 416 businesses participated in 2023.
"Combined, these customers have saved more than $1.8 million on their energy costs after completing more than 575 energy efficiency projects, leading to in excess of 26 million kilowatt-hours of electricity saved," Burger said.
Burger said SoutheastHEALTH and Ameren Missouri have shared a long-standing partnership not only in Cape Girardeau, but in several Southeast Missouri communities. He said since 2011, the 48 improvements that have been completed in SoutheastHEALTH facilities brought a savings of more than $368,000 on their energy costs.
Ken Bateman, president and CEO of SoutheastHEALTH, thanked Ameren for being a "great partner" in identifying the programs and equipment needed to create an energy-efficient operation across their health care facilities.
