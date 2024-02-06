Ameren Missouri, SoutheastHEALTH mark energy efficiency partnership

Representatives of Ameren Missouri and SoutheastHEALTH gathered Monday, June 26, to mark a 12-year partnership in upgrading the health care provider's facilities to be more energy efficient.

The gathering took place at SoutheastHEALTH's new Center for Integrated Health Services, which houses multiple clinics, including Orthopedic and Sports Medicine, Breast Health and Women's Integrated Health.

Russ Burger, Southeast Division director for Ameren Missouri, said energy efficient systems were installed at the facility as part of Ameren's BizSavers program. He said this included upgrading to a high efficiency heating ventilation and air conditioning system (HVAC) as well as installing LED strip lighting throughout the facility.

Burger said the LED lighting alone saves SoutheastHEALTH more than 58,000 kilowatt-hours. He added the HVAC system saves more than a million kilowatt-hours annually, which has saved $197,000 on energy costs.