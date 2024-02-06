All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 27, 2023

Ameren Missouri, SoutheastHEALTH mark energy efficiency partnership

Representatives of Ameren Missouri and SoutheastHEALTH gathered Monday, June 26, to mark a 12-year partnership in upgrading the health care provider's facilities to be more energy efficient. The gathering took place at SoutheastHEALTH's new Center for Integrated Health Services, which houses multiple clinics, including Orthopedic and Sports Medicine, Breast Health and Women's Integrated Health...

Danny Walter
Representatives of Ameren Missouri and SoutheastHEALTH on Monday, June 26, marked the companies' partnership in upgrading the health care provider's energy efficiency. Left side, front to back: Ken Bateman, president and CEO of SoutheastHEALTH; Ray Perez, supervising engineer at Ameren; Matt Farwig, business development specialist at Ameren; and Brian Gilliland, director of Facilities and Construction at SoutheastHEALTH. Right side, front to back: Russ Burger, Southeast Division director for Ameren; Lauren Curran, business development outreach manager at Ameren; Angie Wilson, regional account executive at Ameren; Lisa Heuring, physicians and healthworks specialist at SoutheastHEALTH; and Blake Senciboy, construction and environmental safety manager for SoutheastHEALTH.
Representatives of Ameren Missouri and SoutheastHEALTH on Monday, June 26, marked the companies' partnership in upgrading the health care provider's energy efficiency. Left side, front to back: Ken Bateman, president and CEO of SoutheastHEALTH; Ray Perez, supervising engineer at Ameren; Matt Farwig, business development specialist at Ameren; and Brian Gilliland, director of Facilities and Construction at SoutheastHEALTH. Right side, front to back: Russ Burger, Southeast Division director for Ameren; Lauren Curran, business development outreach manager at Ameren; Angie Wilson, regional account executive at Ameren; Lisa Heuring, physicians and healthworks specialist at SoutheastHEALTH; and Blake Senciboy, construction and environmental safety manager for SoutheastHEALTH.Danny Walter

Representatives of Ameren Missouri and SoutheastHEALTH gathered Monday, June 26, to mark a 12-year partnership in upgrading the health care provider's facilities to be more energy efficient.

The gathering took place at SoutheastHEALTH's new Center for Integrated Health Services, which houses multiple clinics, including Orthopedic and Sports Medicine, Breast Health and Women's Integrated Health.

Russ Burger, Southeast Division director for Ameren Missouri, said energy efficient systems were installed at the facility as part of Ameren's BizSavers program. He said this included upgrading to a high efficiency heating ventilation and air conditioning system (HVAC) as well as installing LED strip lighting throughout the facility.

Burger said the LED lighting alone saves SoutheastHEALTH more than 58,000 kilowatt-hours. He added the HVAC system saves more than a million kilowatt-hours annually, which has saved $197,000 on energy costs.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"To put this in perspective, the average U.S. home uses 10,000 kWh annually. That means the efficient equipment on this project is the equivalent of taking 112 homes off the grid," Burger said.

He said Ameren's BizSavers program provides cash incentives to commercial customers for energy efficiency upgrades, and more than 416 businesses participated in 2023.

"Combined, these customers have saved more than $1.8 million on their energy costs after completing more than 575 energy efficiency projects, leading to in excess of 26 million kilowatt-hours of electricity saved," Burger said.

Burger said SoutheastHEALTH and Ameren Missouri have shared a long-standing partnership not only in Cape Girardeau, but in several Southeast Missouri communities. He said since 2011, the 48 improvements that have been completed in SoutheastHEALTH facilities brought a savings of more than $368,000 on their energy costs.

Ken Bateman, president and CEO of SoutheastHEALTH, thanked Ameren for being a "great partner" in identifying the programs and equipment needed to create an energy-efficient operation across their health care facilities.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be cl...
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and ...
NewsOct. 23
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 23
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's ri...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
A student's guide to SEMO Homecoming: Here’s what you need to know
NewsOct. 23
A student's guide to SEMO Homecoming: Here’s what you need to know
First Responders Month: Co-Responder Unit aids in mental health emergencies, keeping police on the streets
NewsOct. 23
First Responders Month: Co-Responder Unit aids in mental health emergencies, keeping police on the streets
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
NewsOct. 23
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-use permit for new macaroni bar
NewsOct. 23
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-use permit for new macaroni bar
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at middle school
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at middle school
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
NewsOct. 22
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy