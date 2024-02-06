All sections
February 18, 2021

Ameren Missouri extends energy conservation request through Friday

Ameren Missouri has extended its request for customers to conserve electricity and natural gas through Friday. On Tuesday, Ameren Missouri requested its customers to conserve electricity and natural gas through Thursday, but with more snow likely, the electric company has extended its request...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves

Ameren Missouri has extended its request for customers to conserve electricity and natural gas through Friday.

On Tuesday, Ameren Missouri requested its customers to conserve electricity and natural gas through Thursday, but with more snow likely, the electric company has extended its request.

"Ameren Missouri's electric and natural gas systems remain stable," Mark Birk, senior vice president for customer and power operations for Ameren Missouri, said in a news release. "Our customers are heeding the call and their actions are working. Our request is for customers to continue being thoughtful about their energy use. As the temperatures across the Midwest and the Gulf States warm in the next few days, we anticipate the conservation request will expire by the weekend."

Some ways to conserve energy include setting thermostats to 68 degrees or lower during the day, reducing the temperature even more overnight, unplugging or turning off non-essential appliances, avoiding use of large appliances such as ovens and dryers and reducing the temperature on water heaters.

"By taking these actions today, customers can help control their energy statement during this incredibly cold stretch of weather," Birk said. "In the longer term, Ameren Missouri offers robust energy efficiency savings, which customers can save significant money for their home and business."

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

