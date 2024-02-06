Ameren Missouri electric rates to decrease 6 percent

All sections
July 9, 2018

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Customers of Ameren Missouri will see a drop in their electric rates beginning Aug. 1

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an agreement reducing the electric revenue for the utility by about $166.5 million, 6 percent.

Under the new rates, a residential customer using 1,000 killowatts a month would see rate decrease of about $6.21 a month.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported the commission said the reduction reflects a lower corporate tax rate, which dropped from 35 percent to 21 percent after federal tax cuts enacted by the Trump administration last year.

The PSC opened a case June 6 under a state law giving the commission a one-time authority to adjust electric rates of certain electrical corporations in light of the federal tax adjustments.

Information from: Jefferson City News Tribune, http://www.newstribune.com

