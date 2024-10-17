Ameren Missouri donates 50 air conditioning units

Ameren Missouri donated 50 window air conditioner units Wednesday, June 21, to the East Missouri Action Agency Inc. in Cape Girardeau.

Allison Beard, East Missouri Action Agency program coordinator, said the air conditioners will be available for free on a "first-come, first-served basis," for qualifying Cape Girardeau County residents. She said those interested in receiving one of the donated units must be Ameren customers and meet the state's low-income status.

"Priority is given to senior citizens, disabled persons and families with children 5 years old and younger," Beard said.

Per an Ameren new release, the air conditioners are Energy Star rated and "on average, cost less than a dollar a day to operate."