All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 22, 2023

Ameren Missouri donates 50 air conditioning units

Ameren Missouri donated 50 window air conditioner units Wednesday, June 21, to the East Missouri Action Agency Inc. in Cape Girardeau. Allison Beard, East Missouri Action Agency program coordinator, said the air conditioners will be available for free on a "first-come, first-served basis," for qualifying Cape Girardeau County residents. She said those interested in receiving one of the donated units must be Ameren customers and meet the state's low-income status...

Danny Walter
Ameren Missouri crew members deliver 50 window air conditioner units Wednesday, June 21, to East Missouri Action Agency in Cape Girardeau. The air conditioner units will be offered free to qualifying Cape Girardeau County residents.
Ameren Missouri crew members deliver 50 window air conditioner units Wednesday, June 21, to East Missouri Action Agency in Cape Girardeau. The air conditioner units will be offered free to qualifying Cape Girardeau County residents.Danny Walter

Ameren Missouri donated 50 window air conditioner units Wednesday, June 21, to the East Missouri Action Agency Inc. in Cape Girardeau.

Allison Beard, East Missouri Action Agency program coordinator, said the air conditioners will be available for free on a "first-come, first-served basis," for qualifying Cape Girardeau County residents. She said those interested in receiving one of the donated units must be Ameren customers and meet the state's low-income status.

"Priority is given to senior citizens, disabled persons and families with children 5 years old and younger," Beard said.

Per an Ameren new release, the air conditioners are Energy Star rated and "on average, cost less than a dollar a day to operate."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Russ Burger, southeast division director for Ameren Missouri, said the donations were a way for the company to help those in need by providing air conditioners that can be lifesaving in extreme heat.

"We highly encourage our folks to run their air conditioners during the summertime," Burger said in the release. "The few dollars it takes to run an air conditioner doesn't compare to the value of protecting your health and being safe."

Beard said Ameren also donated weatherization materials and energy efficient light bulbs that will be included with the air conditioners. Installation of the units is not included, however, Beard said recipients can apply for assistance through East Missouri Action Agency's weatherization department.

The release stated Ameren Missouri offers customers various support options through its energy assistance program, including energy efficiency rebates, weatherization assistance and the Keeping Cool Program for seniors.

To apply for a free air conditioner, call East Missouri Action Agency at (573) 334-5533. For more information regarding Ameren Missouri's energy assistance program, go to www.AmerenMissouri.com/EnergyAssistance.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water ad...
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy