Ameren Missouri donates 50 air conditioning units

Ameren Missouri donated 50 window air conditioner units Wednesday, June 21, to the East Missouri Action Agency Inc. in Cape Girardeau.
Allison Beard, East Missouri Action Agency program coordinator, said the air conditioners will be available for free on a "first-come, first-served basis," for qualifying Cape Girardeau County residents. She said those interested in receiving one of the donated units must be Ameren customers and meet the state's low-income status.
"Priority is given to senior citizens, disabled persons and families with children 5 years old and younger," Beard said.
Per an Ameren new release, the air conditioners are Energy Star rated and "on average, cost less than a dollar a day to operate."
Russ Burger, southeast division director for Ameren Missouri, said the donations were a way for the company to help those in need by providing air conditioners that can be lifesaving in extreme heat.
"We highly encourage our folks to run their air conditioners during the summertime," Burger said in the release. "The few dollars it takes to run an air conditioner doesn't compare to the value of protecting your health and being safe."
Beard said Ameren also donated weatherization materials and energy efficient light bulbs that will be included with the air conditioners. Installation of the units is not included, however, Beard said recipients can apply for assistance through East Missouri Action Agency's weatherization department.
The release stated Ameren Missouri offers customers various support options through its energy assistance program, including energy efficiency rebates, weatherization assistance and the Keeping Cool Program for seniors.
To apply for a free air conditioner, call East Missouri Action Agency at (573) 334-5533. For more information regarding Ameren Missouri's energy assistance program, go to www.AmerenMissouri.com/EnergyAssistance.
