Solar canopies being installed in Cape Girardeau are on track to generate power for the area by July, according to Brad Brown of Ameren Missouri.

The project — which officially began Oct. 25 on the north and south parking lots of the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. — will consist of 3,500 modules capable of producing 1.2 megawatts of energy or generating the power 130 homes would use. Once the construction is complete and the panels are in service, the power will go onto the broader grid for all customers to use.

Brown said the steel that will hold the panels is mostly installed in the north parking lot. Ameren employees will begin installing the metal frames on the south parking lot starting in February and March. The panels in both the north and south parking lots will then be wired and tested to ensure they are generating power.

In November, Russ Burger, Southeast Division director of Ameren, explained why the location of the Show Me Center was chosen and the benefits the solar canopies will provide to the community.