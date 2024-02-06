All sections
NewsJanuary 24, 2022

Ameren Missouri continues installation of solar canopies at Show Me Center

Solar canopies being installed in Cape Girardeau are on track to generate power for the area by July, according to Brad Brown of Ameren Missouri. The project — which officially began Oct. 25 on the north and south parking lots of the Show Me Center ...

Beau Nations
The steel frame canopies on the Show Me Center's north parking lot, seen last week, will hold the solar panels when Ameren Missouri begins installation in the spring. Construction of the frames is ongoing in the south parking lot.
The steel frame canopies on the Show Me Center's north parking lot, seen last week, will hold the solar panels when Ameren Missouri begins installation in the spring. Construction of the frames is ongoing in the south parking lot.Beau Nations

Solar canopies being installed in Cape Girardeau are on track to generate power for the area by July, according to Brad Brown of Ameren Missouri.

The project — which officially began Oct. 25 on the north and south parking lots of the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. — will consist of 3,500 modules capable of producing 1.2 megawatts of energy or generating the power 130 homes would use. Once the construction is complete and the panels are in service, the power will go onto the broader grid for all customers to use.

Brown said the steel that will hold the panels is mostly installed in the north parking lot. Ameren employees will begin installing the metal frames on the south parking lot starting in February and March. The panels in both the north and south parking lots will then be wired and tested to ensure they are generating power.

In November, Russ Burger, Southeast Division director of Ameren, explained why the location of the Show Me Center was chosen and the benefits the solar canopies will provide to the community.

"In addition to what works well mechanically — a great location with high visibility and a good tie-in point to the grid — it's also going to produce clean energy, create jobs, provide education opportunities for a lot of students and provide additional parking opportunities for the community," Burger said. "We just thought it was a great fit for Southeast Missouri to have one of these flagship stations here."

Construction of frames for solar panels is ongoing in the south parking lot of the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
Construction of frames for solar panels is ongoing in the south parking lot of the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.Beau Nations

Brad Sheriff, vice president of finance at Southeast Missouri State University, said the project could be used to used to teach Southeast students about solar power.

"The idea is to make this, among other things, a platform for student learning," Sheriff said.

More information about the Ameren Neighborhood Solar Program and growing solar power across Missouri may be found at www.ameren.com.

Local News
