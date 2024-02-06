Ameren Missouri announces statewide solar project

Ameren Missouri is looking for sunny parking lots, rooftops and other open spaces across the state — suitable locations for solar electric-generating equipment.

The St. Louis-based utility company, which provides service in 64 Missouri counties and more than 500 communities, including Cape Girardeau, announced its “Neighborhood Solar” program this week and plans to spend at least $14 million on the project.

According to an Ameren Missouri news release, the “ideal partners” for the program will be not-for-profit organizations, schools, institutions or other nonresidential locations acting as a gathering spot in the community.

Sites for the program will be selected on the basis of an online application process. The company will score each application as it is received, looking at factors such as sun exposure and the potential amount of solar power potentially generated at each site, installation cost, energy grid support, neighborhood benefits, electric vehicle charging opportunities and ties to workforce training and development.

Ameren Missouri will construct and maintain the Neighborhood Solar installations.

Matt Forck, the company’s vice president of community, economic development and energy solutions, said the Neighborhood Solar program is about more than generating renewable solar energy.