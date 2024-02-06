Ameren making $130M of repairs to Missouri nuclear plant

REFORM, Mo. -- Missouri's only nuclear power plant is undergoing a nearly $130 million repair project that includes the first overhaul of its main generator since the plant began operating in 1984.

The Callaway Energy Center shut down earlier this month for a regularly scheduled refueling and is expected to be offline for 60 days while repairs are made.

Ameren Missouri's site vice president, Tim Herrmann, said Thursday the costs include $101 million of capital expenditures and $27 million related to operation and maintenance. That includes refurbishing the stationary part of the generator.