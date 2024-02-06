All sections
NewsOctober 22, 2017

Ameren making $130M of repairs to Missouri nuclear plant

REFORM, Mo. -- Missouri's only nuclear power plant is undergoing a nearly $130 million repair project that includes the first overhaul of its main generator since the plant began operating in 1984. The Callaway Energy Center shut down earlier this month for a regularly scheduled refueling and is expected to be offline for 60 days while repairs are made...

Associated Press
Workers walk past the main generator inside the Callaway Energy Center, Missouri's only nuclear power plant, as it sits idle while undergoing an overhaul Thursday in Reform, Missouri.
Workers walk past the main generator inside the Callaway Energy Center, Missouri's only nuclear power plant, as it sits idle while undergoing an overhaul Thursday in Reform, Missouri.Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press

REFORM, Mo. -- Missouri's only nuclear power plant is undergoing a nearly $130 million repair project that includes the first overhaul of its main generator since the plant began operating in 1984.

The Callaway Energy Center shut down earlier this month for a regularly scheduled refueling and is expected to be offline for 60 days while repairs are made.

Ameren Missouri's site vice president, Tim Herrmann, said Thursday the costs include $101 million of capital expenditures and $27 million related to operation and maintenance. That includes refurbishing the stationary part of the generator.

The power plant in rural Callaway County typically employees 750 people. But about 1,000 workers have been added to make the repairs.

The nuclear plant had run for 514 straight days -- the second-longest continuous period in its history.

Pertinent address:

Reform, Mo.

Story Tags
State News
