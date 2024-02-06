In the last three weeks, several businesses on or near Siemers Drive have reported smoke in the building in separate incidents.

Cape Girardeau fire chief Rick Ennis called this an "unusual" situation, and Ameren Missouri said the three incidents each were caused by distinct circumstances.

On May 23, Ennis said, at 9:58 a.m., an issue with a power line was reported on Route K at Eagle Ridge School. Between 10 and 11:30 a.m., five incidents were reported on Siemers, Lowe's and Shirley drives, of rooftop HVAC units' motors smoking out, Ennis said.

"In some cases, the unit dumped smoke down into the building," Ennis said.

Ameren Missouri spokesperson Jeni Hagen said Thursday the problem May 23 was caused by a bird disrupting the power supply.

Then, on May 28, Ennis said, at 9:16 a.m., a transformer fire was reported on Route K -- an insulator was burned out on a pole at Eagle Ridge School.

"That resulted in a 9:36 call to one business on Siemers for a rooftop unit motor," Ennis said.

Most recently, Ennis said, at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the department received a call for a pole struck by lightning.

In the next 45 minutes, Ennis said, three incidents were reported on Siemers Drive of rooftop air-conditioning unit motors smoking.