In his 34 years in the utility business, Cape Girardeau native Russ Burger has witnessed his fair share of natural disasters. Burger, director of the Southeast Missouri Division for Ameren Missouri, has assisted with power restorations in Puerto Rico, Florida and Mississippi.

Now, Burger, along with more than 300 personnel from Ameren Missouri and Illinois, will travel to Louisiana to help restore power to communities pummeled by Hurricane Ida.

Ameren Missouri crews departed early this morning for a two-week deployment from Drury Plaza Hotel in Cape Girardeau.

They'll fix fallen power poles, replace broken transformers and restring power lines.

"[The damage] is catastrophic," Burger said. "Our hearts go out to the people down there."

Crews anticipate working up to 18 hours a day in flooded or destroyed areas, according to Burger. They'll also have to worry about their own health and take measures to prevent COVID-19 spread.

"We could be staying in tents or gymnasiums with cots," Burger said. "Hopefully, we can find some hotel rooms, but I've been on [deployments] before where I slept in my truck overnight."