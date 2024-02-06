All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 2, 2021

Ameren crews from Missouri, Illinois deploy to Louisiana for hurricane relief

In his 34 years in the utility business, Cape Girardeau native Russ Burger has witnessed his fair share of natural disasters. Burger, director of the Southeast Missouri Division for Ameren Missouri, has assisted with power restorations in Puerto Rico, Florida and Mississippi...

Monica Obradovic
Ameren Missouri lineman Nate Lane carries an extra roll of wire to his truck. More than 300 Ameren Missouri and Illinois personnel will travel to Louisiana today to provide relief from Hurricane Ida.
Ameren Missouri lineman Nate Lane carries an extra roll of wire to his truck. More than 300 Ameren Missouri and Illinois personnel will travel to Louisiana today to provide relief from Hurricane Ida.Submitted photo

In his 34 years in the utility business, Cape Girardeau native Russ Burger has witnessed his fair share of natural disasters. Burger, director of the Southeast Missouri Division for Ameren Missouri, has assisted with power restorations in Puerto Rico, Florida and Mississippi.

Now, Burger, along with more than 300 personnel from Ameren Missouri and Illinois, will travel to Louisiana to help restore power to communities pummeled by Hurricane Ida.

Ameren Missouri crews departed early this morning for a two-week deployment from Drury Plaza Hotel in Cape Girardeau.

They'll fix fallen power poles, replace broken transformers and restring power lines.

"[The damage] is catastrophic," Burger said. "Our hearts go out to the people down there."

Crews anticipate working up to 18 hours a day in flooded or destroyed areas, according to Burger. They'll also have to worry about their own health and take measures to prevent COVID-19 spread.

"We could be staying in tents or gymnasiums with cots," Burger said. "Hopefully, we can find some hotel rooms, but I've been on [deployments] before where I slept in my truck overnight."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Personnel including lineworkers and contractors will assist crews from Entergy, an energy company based out of New Orleans.

A representative of Entergy said in a release Monday that Hurricane Ida left nearly 895,000 people without power. Eight high-voltage lines were damaged. One transmission tower's conductor and wires landed in the Mississippi River.

The damage was too much for the company to fix alone, so it sent a request for help through a mutual assistance network of electrical providers. Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois are voluntary members of a mutual assistance network in the electric power industry.

Crews from the network once came from across the country to assist Southeast Missouri in 2009.

"We had a catastrophic ice event where 5,000 poles got broken," Burger said. "I think 4,500 resources around the country came here to help us."

Burger said Ameren assesses what resources are needed locally to keep delivering power to customers before crews are deployed elsewhere. The company then sends any additional resources to other utility companies where they need help.

The crew's deployment is expected to last two weeks, but other crews may deploy depending on Louisiana's need, Burger said. Crews could rotate deployments for up to a month.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy