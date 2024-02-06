All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 17, 2018

Ameren building solar into its power grid

Ameren Missouri is set to begin construction on a one-megawatt solar panel facility that will provide customers the option to support a more sustainable power model, an official with the company said. Matt Forck, assistant vice president of community, economic development and energy solutions at Ameren Missouri, said residential and small-business customers might not individually be able to participate in solar power, either because of homeownersï¿½ associations restrictions or a high upfront investment, but still want to support solar power. ...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect different pricing structures.

Ameren Missouri is set to begin construction on a one-megawatt solar panel facility that will provide customers the option to support a more sustainable power model, an official with the company said.

Matt Forck, assistant vice president of community, economic development and energy solutions at Ameren Missouri, said residential and small-business customers might not individually be able to participate in solar power, either because of homeownersï¿½ associations restrictions or a high upfront investment, but still want to support solar power.

To that end, Forck said, Ameren Missouri will build a solar-panel facility adjacent to Lambert International Airport in St. Louis, and customers across the state can buy in.

Itï¿½s a voluntary, subscription-based program that costs slightly more, but allows customers to help build a more sustainable system, he said.

A $25 one-time enrollment fee and a charge of about $20 more per month will offset the facilityï¿½s cost, Forck said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Prices vary by subscription amount.

ï¿½Itï¿½s a win-win-win,ï¿½ Forck said: the airport wonï¿½t have to pay to mow and maintain the property; Ameren Missouri was able to put the facility in at a lower cost, which saves customers money; and those same customers can have access to the solar power without having to install solar panels on their homes.

Panels could be in service as early as next summer, Forck said.

More information about the program is online at amerenmissouri.com/communitysolar.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on th...
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-16-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-16-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
NewsNov. 14
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy