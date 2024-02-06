Ameren building solar into its power grid

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect different pricing structures.

Ameren Missouri is set to begin construction on a one-megawatt solar panel facility that will provide customers the option to support a more sustainable power model, an official with the company said.

Matt Forck, assistant vice president of community, economic development and energy solutions at Ameren Missouri, said residential and small-business customers might not individually be able to participate in solar power, either because of homeownersï¿½ associations restrictions or a high upfront investment, but still want to support solar power.

To that end, Forck said, Ameren Missouri will build a solar-panel facility adjacent to Lambert International Airport in St. Louis, and customers across the state can buy in.

Itï¿½s a voluntary, subscription-based program that costs slightly more, but allows customers to help build a more sustainable system, he said.

A $25 one-time enrollment fee and a charge of about $20 more per month will offset the facilityï¿½s cost, Forck said.