Ameren building solar into its power grid

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect different pricing structures.
Ameren Missouri is set to begin construction on a one-megawatt solar panel facility that will provide customers the option to support a more sustainable power model, an official with the company said.
Matt Forck, assistant vice president of community, economic development and energy solutions at Ameren Missouri, said residential and small-business customers might not individually be able to participate in solar power, either because of homeownersï¿½ associations restrictions or a high upfront investment, but still want to support solar power.
To that end, Forck said, Ameren Missouri will build a solar-panel facility adjacent to Lambert International Airport in St. Louis, and customers across the state can buy in.
Itï¿½s a voluntary, subscription-based program that costs slightly more, but allows customers to help build a more sustainable system, he said.
A $25 one-time enrollment fee and a charge of about $20 more per month will offset the facilityï¿½s cost, Forck said.
Prices vary by subscription amount.
ï¿½Itï¿½s a win-win-win,ï¿½ Forck said: the airport wonï¿½t have to pay to mow and maintain the property; Ameren Missouri was able to put the facility in at a lower cost, which saves customers money; and those same customers can have access to the solar power without having to install solar panels on their homes.
Panels could be in service as early as next summer, Forck said.
More information about the program is online at amerenmissouri.com/communitysolar.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.