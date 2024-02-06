Ameren announces new plans to emphasize renewable energy

ST. LOUIS -- Ameren plans to invest $8 billion in renewable projects during the next two decades, with a goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 across Missouri and Illinois, the energy company announced Monday.

The St. Louis-based company said it plans to reduce carbon emissions 50% by 2030 and 85% by 2040, based on 2005 levels. It also will eventually close all of its coal-based power plants, starting with the retirement of the Meramec Energy Center in 2022 and ending with the final coal-power plant closing in 2042.

The changes were included in a generation plan -- known as an Integrated Resource Plan -- Ameren submits to state regulators every three years.

"Under our plan, customers will receive significant benefits from advances in technology and falling renewable energy costs, as well as from robust energy efficiency programs to help keep their energy costs affordable," Marty Lyons, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri, said in a news release.