All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 19, 2019

Ameren announces $6.3 billion grid improvement project

ST. LOUIS -- Missouri's largest utility company plans to spend $6.3 billion on grid improvements over the next five years. Ameren Missouri filed its plan with the Missouri Public Service Commission last week. The highlights include installing 800,000 "smart meters" through 2023 as part of an effort to give customers more control over electrical costs, and a $1 billion expenditure on wind energy in 2020...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Missouri's largest utility company plans to spend $6.3 billion on grid improvements over the next five years.

Ameren Missouri filed its plan with the Missouri Public Service Commission last week. The highlights include installing 800,000 "smart meters" through 2023 as part of an effort to give customers more control over electrical costs, and a $1 billion expenditure on wind energy in 2020.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ameren also plans to install sensors and other equipment to detect outages and make for faster restoration of service after interruptions. The St. Louis-based company will also install 12,000 new utility poles made to better hold up during severe weather.

A public meeting on the proposal is March 4 in Jefferson City.

Ameren has 1.2 million Missouri customers.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of d...
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Four killed in New Madrid County crash

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy