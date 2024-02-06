Amendment 3 aims to reverse 'Clean Missouri'

Redistricting has been a hot topic across the nation for the past few years, and it has once again made it’s way onto Missouri ballot measures in 2020.

Missouri Amendment 3 — the Redistricting Process and Criteria, Lobbying and Campaign Finance Amendment — is on the ballot Nov. 3 as a legislatively referred constitutional amendment.

A “yes” vote will amend Article III of the Missouri Constitution to change certain provisions of Missouri Amendment 1, often referred to as “Clean Missouri,” which passed in 2018 with 62% of the vote, according to ballotpedia.

Amendment 3 asks that the Missouri Constitution to be amended to: change the threshold of lobbysists’ gifts from $5 to $0; lower the campaign contribution limit for state Senate campaigns from $2,500 to $2,400; change the redistricting process voters approved in 2018 by transferring responsibility for drawing state legislative districts from the Nonpartisan State Demographer to governor-appointed bipartisan commissions again, and modifying and reordering the redistricting criteria.

Mike Armstrong of the Missouri chapter of Americans for Prosperity said the biggest change on Amendment 3 is the portion about redistricting, which will return the system to the way it was before 2018.

In 2018, the “Clean Missouri” initiative aimed to change how congressional districts are drawn in an effort to ensure “partisan fairness” and “competitiveness.”

“[Amendment 3] is more about keeping communities together and having regular shapes,” Armstrong said. “Regardless of whether or not that is politically balanced in the House and Senate doesn’t matter as much as [keeping communities together] matters.”