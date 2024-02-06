Amended mask order for Cape County remains in effect

The emergency face mask mandate in Cape Girardeau County will continue, but not without criteria for easing it.

Members of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to continue the countywide face mask order to help control the spread of COVID-19.

However, the five-member board agreed to modify the mask order if the county’s coronavirus positivity test rate drops below 5% for a two-week period and the rolling 14-day case count of new COVID-19 cases also falls below 200 for a two-week period.

If those criteria are met, wording in the health department’s face-covering order will be revised from “required” to “strongly recommended.”

As of last week, the county’s coronavirus positivity test rate, the percentage of new coronavirus cases among COVID-19 tests in the county, stood at 10.6% compared to Missouri’s overall rate of 12.7%.

Meanwhile, the county’s two-week rolling case count has been dropping since mid-October, according to Dr. John Russell, the health department’s medical director.

“It peaked about two weeks ago with a new case rate of over 600,” he reported. “We are currently sitting at a case rate in the low 400s and it continues to trend down. This is counter to what is happening across the state and it is counter to what’s happening across the country in most places.”

In comparison to other counties in Southeast Missouri, health department director Jane Wernsman said Cape Girardeau County is doing better than most.

“If you’re looking at our percent positivity rate, Cape Girardeau County has the lowest percent positivity rate compared to surrounding counties,” she told the board.

Other options

In addition to setting positivity test percentage and case rate goals, the board also agreed to lift the mask mandate if “a COVID-19 vaccine becomes widely available to the general public or a highly-effective, relatively low-cost COVID-19 therapeutic treatment becomes widely available.”

The motion to modify the order, offered by board member John Freeze and seconded by board vice chairwoman Georganne Syler, includes a provision to reinstate the mask mandate if the county’s positivity test rate rises above 10% and the rolling case count of new COVID-19 cases exceeds 250, both over a two-week period.