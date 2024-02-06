JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Citing new testimony from a state school board member, a Springfield teacher is asking a judge to overturn the Missouri Board of Education's controversial removal of former Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven.

Teacher Laurie Sullivan filed a lawsuit in November accusing the board of violating the state's open meetings law before firing Vandeven late last year at the urging of Gov. Eric Greitens. In filings presented to a Cole County judge Tuesday, Sullivan's attorney, Duane Martin, argued that a deposition from board member Eddy Justice indicates the board discussed issues in two closed meeting late last year that should have been discussed in public.

Martin argues the Sunshine Law violation makes all actions taken by the board during meetings Nov. 21 and Dec. 1 invalid.

"We're asking a judge to void all actions in (those meetings), which would include the firing of Dr. Vandeven," Martin said.