All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 18, 2018

Amended lawsuit seeks to overturn firing of state Education Commissioner Vandeven

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Citing new testimony from a state school board member, a Springfield teacher is asking a judge to overturn the Missouri Board of Education's controversial removal of former Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven. Teacher Laurie Sullivan filed a lawsuit in November accusing the board of violating the state's open meetings law before firing Vandeven late last year at the urging of Gov. ...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Citing new testimony from a state school board member, a Springfield teacher is asking a judge to overturn the Missouri Board of Education's controversial removal of former Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven.

Teacher Laurie Sullivan filed a lawsuit in November accusing the board of violating the state's open meetings law before firing Vandeven late last year at the urging of Gov. Eric Greitens. In filings presented to a Cole County judge Tuesday, Sullivan's attorney, Duane Martin, argued that a deposition from board member Eddy Justice indicates the board discussed issues in two closed meeting late last year that should have been discussed in public.

Martin argues the Sunshine Law violation makes all actions taken by the board during meetings Nov. 21 and Dec. 1 invalid.

"We're asking a judge to void all actions in (those meetings), which would include the firing of Dr. Vandeven," Martin said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Justice said in his deposition that the board used the closed meetings to talk about education issues, such as student test scores and fourth-grade reading proficiency, which Martin argues should have been discussed in the open.

Justice also said he met with three members of Gov. Eric Greitens' staff and Jennifer Edwards in Jefferson City the night before the Nov. 21 meeting, to discuss the upcoming meeting, which was called specifically to fire Vandeven. Edwards wasn't sworn into the board until the Nov. 21 meeting.

During that meeting, the board fell one vote short of firing Vandeven, but Greitens' appointees had enough votes to oust her at the Dec. 1 meeting.

Sarah Potter, spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, said Wednesday that the department was reviewing the amended lawsuit and does not comment on pending litigation.

Greitens withdrew all five appointees before the legislative session began this month, then immediately re-appointed them. Several Republican senators have vowed to block the move. The board does not have enough members to conduct business.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team deta...
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council sea...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
NewsNov. 20
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy