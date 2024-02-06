Amanda Oesch to run for Scott County prosecuting attorney

Benton, Missouri, area lawyer Amanda Oesch announced she will run for Scott County prosecuting attorney.

ï¿½For as long as I can remember, I wanted to be an attorney. But not just any kind of attorney ... a Prosecutor. My heart, my passion is prosecution,ï¿½ she said in a post on her campaignï¿½s Facebook page.

The filing period begins Feb. 27.

Oesch has served as prosecuting attorney in Carter County, Missouri, since being appointed by Gov. Jay Nixon in 2016 to fill a vacancy.

Oesch, who grew up in Van Buren in Carter County, has a law practice in Charleston, Missouri, and also serves as city attorney for Oran, Missouri.

She has lived in Scott County since 2004.

ï¿½I have loved the opportunity of representing my hometown as the Carter County prosecuting attorney,ï¿½ she posted on Facebook. But she said her home is now Scott County where she resides with her husband, Jeremy, and their 9-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter.

ï¿½It is time for me to take the next step in my career,ï¿½ she said, adding she is ï¿½ecstaticï¿½ to announce her candidacy for Scott County prosecutor.

The Republican candidate said Tuesday this will be her first run for public office.