"The best way, so far, to combat these diseases is to educate our local citizens about how to recognize early signs of memory loss," Davis said.

Davis said workshop participants will learn common warning signs of the disease, the importance of getting an early diagnosis and available resources through the Alzheimer's Association such as the 24/7 helpline, at (800) 272-3900, that offers confidential support and information to families.

There are three other upcoming Alzheimer's Association events in 2023. There will be a Team Kickoff Party at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau for the 2023 Cape Girardeau Walk to End Alzheimer's, which will be Saturday, Oct. 21, at Cape County Park North in Cape Girardeau. Anyone planning to participate in the walk may sign up and learn more details during the kickoff party. Between the party and walk, an Alzheimer's Awareness Night will be held at the Cape Catfish game Tuesday, July 18, where players and coaches will be wearing Alzheimer's Awareness jerseys which will be available for purchase after the game.

More information about the Alzheimer's Association and upcoming events may be found at www.alz.org/greatermissouri or by calling (800) 272-3900.