The Missouri chapter of the Alzheimer's Association is presenting two workshops on the warning signs of Alzheimer's disease Wednesday, June 21.
The first workshop will begin at 10 a.m. at Montgomery Bank Training Center at 526 West Main St. in Jackson. The second will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Shawnee Park Center at 835 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau. The workshops are free and light refreshments will be served.
Grace Davis, a board member of the Missouri chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, said June is the group's Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month. She said more than 120,000 Missourians suffer from Alzheimer's or dementia, and 223,000 family caregivers in the state bear the burden of the diseases.
"The best way, so far, to combat these diseases is to educate our local citizens about how to recognize early signs of memory loss," Davis said.
Davis said workshop participants will learn common warning signs of the disease, the importance of getting an early diagnosis and available resources through the Alzheimer's Association such as the 24/7 helpline, at (800) 272-3900, that offers confidential support and information to families.
There are three other upcoming Alzheimer's Association events in 2023. There will be a Team Kickoff Party at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau for the 2023 Cape Girardeau Walk to End Alzheimer's, which will be Saturday, Oct. 21, at Cape County Park North in Cape Girardeau. Anyone planning to participate in the walk may sign up and learn more details during the kickoff party. Between the party and walk, an Alzheimer's Awareness Night will be held at the Cape Catfish game Tuesday, July 18, where players and coaches will be wearing Alzheimer's Awareness jerseys which will be available for purchase after the game.
More information about the Alzheimer's Association and upcoming events may be found at www.alz.org/greatermissouri or by calling (800) 272-3900.
