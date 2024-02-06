Last fall, Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau transitioned to being a dementia-friendly congregation, and at 7 p.m. Thursday itï¿½s hosting a community-driven ï¿½praise sing,ï¿½ with proceeds to benefit the Alzheimerï¿½s Association.

Westminster pastor Karen Dumey said last year the church designed its worship service to be ï¿½very comfortable for people with dementia and Alzheimerï¿½s.ï¿½

ï¿½We are now trying to do more with the Alzheimerï¿½s Association,ï¿½ she said.

Dumey said last year she noticed there was a fundraiser called ï¿½The Longest Dayï¿½ held near St. Louis, which originally sparked her interest for hosting a similar event in Cape Girardeau. Dumey said the event was the second biggest fundraiser, behind the annual Alzheimerï¿½s Walk in September.

After speaking with local Alzheimerï¿½s volunteers, Dumey said she discovered ï¿½itï¿½s just not a fundraiser that has much noticeï¿½ in Southeast Missouri.

Dumey said as far as she knows, there arenï¿½t many local churches that have become specifically dementia-friendly, which is ï¿½our main vision and concern we operate around.ï¿½

ï¿½So we at Westminster thought, ï¿½Well, why donï¿½t we do something for the Longest Day,ï¿½ï¿½ Dumey said. ï¿½We thought weï¿½d have a ï¿½praise singï¿½ on the longest day of the year, which is June 21.ï¿½

Thursday is the beginning of the summer solstice, which is also the day of the year that has the most hours of daylight. The date varies between June 20 and June 22, depending on the year and the local time zone.

The date also plays into the idea for having the fundraiser, Dumey explained.

ï¿½From what Iï¿½ve read, for persons living with Alzheimerï¿½s, each and every day for them is the longest day of their lives,ï¿½ she said.