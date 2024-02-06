Last fall, Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau transitioned to being a dementia-friendly congregation, and at 7 p.m. Thursday itï¿½s hosting a community-driven ï¿½praise sing,ï¿½ with proceeds to benefit the Alzheimerï¿½s Association.
Westminster pastor Karen Dumey said last year the church designed its worship service to be ï¿½very comfortable for people with dementia and Alzheimerï¿½s.ï¿½
ï¿½We are now trying to do more with the Alzheimerï¿½s Association,ï¿½ she said.
Dumey said last year she noticed there was a fundraiser called ï¿½The Longest Dayï¿½ held near St. Louis, which originally sparked her interest for hosting a similar event in Cape Girardeau. Dumey said the event was the second biggest fundraiser, behind the annual Alzheimerï¿½s Walk in September.
After speaking with local Alzheimerï¿½s volunteers, Dumey said she discovered ï¿½itï¿½s just not a fundraiser that has much noticeï¿½ in Southeast Missouri.
Dumey said as far as she knows, there arenï¿½t many local churches that have become specifically dementia-friendly, which is ï¿½our main vision and concern we operate around.ï¿½
ï¿½So we at Westminster thought, ï¿½Well, why donï¿½t we do something for the Longest Day,ï¿½ï¿½ Dumey said. ï¿½We thought weï¿½d have a ï¿½praise singï¿½ on the longest day of the year, which is June 21.ï¿½
Thursday is the beginning of the summer solstice, which is also the day of the year that has the most hours of daylight. The date varies between June 20 and June 22, depending on the year and the local time zone.
The date also plays into the idea for having the fundraiser, Dumey explained.
ï¿½From what Iï¿½ve read, for persons living with Alzheimerï¿½s, each and every day for them is the longest day of their lives,ï¿½ she said.
Thursdayï¿½s event will be the first event of its kind Westminster Presbyterian Church has hosted, Dumey said.
She describes Westminster as ï¿½a very music-oriented congregationï¿½ and said for people with Alzheimerï¿½s and other forms of dementia, music is one of the last things ï¿½they lose.ï¿½
ï¿½Even persons who can no longer speak can still sometimes sing a song they learned as a little child,ï¿½ Dumey said. ï¿½Or, if they canï¿½t sing it, they can hum along or keep rhythm with the beat.ï¿½
So for Dumey and her congregation, music ï¿½just seemed like a natural thingï¿½ to focus on for the fundraiser and they hope it becomes an annual event.
Dumey, Bill Tucker, Trudy Lee, Eric Scott and Brett Yount will perform music for the event, along with the New Beginning quartet, and other musical groups.
ï¿½We also are having the Mitchell family,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½Theyï¿½re from First Pentecostal Church in Cape Girardeau. And weï¿½re also having a group called Barefoot on Sunday, from Abbey Road Christian Church in Cape Girardeau.ï¿½
The event also will include ï¿½a lot of music, both Christian and secular music,ï¿½ according to Dumey, and an offering will be taken, with 100 percent of proceeds to benefit the Alzheimerï¿½s Association.
ï¿½Hopefully, this will grow, and weï¿½ll have a lot more interest and varied talent,ï¿½ Dumey said. ï¿½But you have to start somewhere.ï¿½
According to the organizationï¿½s website, The Alzheimerï¿½s Association works on a global, national and local level to provide care and support for all those affected by Alzheimerï¿½s and other dementias.
