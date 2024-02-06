Alumni, students, faculty reflect on SEMO's milestone anniversary

Hundreds of people turned out for the kickoff of Southeast Missouri State University's yearlong sesquicentennial celebration Wednesday, March 22, at the school's University Center in Cape Girardeau.

Some attendees shared their thoughts on the university and its place in Southeast Missouri history.

n

"It's exciting, and I did check, this is the official day. It's 150 years to the day, today," said Chris Miller, a driver/operator and paramedic for the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, and a former residence hall director for SEMO who was at the celebration providing sound production and DJ services. "I've enjoyed seeing the campus, the student energy and the vibrancy, I love it. It's been really neat. It's really critical for Cape Girardeau that SEMO is here, because it brings in a lot of diversity and vibrancy to the community."

n

"It's crazy, definitely crazy," freshman Anna Reichert said. "I had wanted to come to SEMO since my freshman year of high school." Reichert came to the university from O'Fallon, Missouri. She said she is happy to already be forming bonds with "a great group of friends."

n

"I'm excited, because it's not only the university's birthday, but it's my department's birthday, too," said Tamara Buck, chairwoman and professor of Mass Media and a member of the school's Diversity Committee. "SEMO Mass Media Department is celebrating 40 years today. I'm proud to be part of an institution that has reached this milestone. SEMO has changed greatly from when it was a Normal School. We've seen it really grow in keeping up with the times, keeping up with tomorrow's jobs, and that's something we're proud of in my department, and proud of for the whole university. I think it contributes, not only to our students, but the entire community."

n

"It's fun. It's a nice time to celebrate," said Floyd Davenport, assistant vice president of the university's Information Technology Department. "I graduated here in 1983. We're part of the history here."

n

"I think it's crazy. I think with everybody coming together, it's very neat to show the history of everything, said Haley Ahlvin, a field technical assistant for the College of Education. "I graduated from SEMO and started working here in July. I've already learned so much about the history of the Normal School and the university in general."

n

"It's incredible. The mark that this institution has had on this region in 150 years is undeniable," said Dan Presson, director of Career Services for the university who was attending the celebration in his capacity as Cape Girardeau mayor Pro-tem, standing in for Mayor Stacy Kinder.

Presson is an alum of SEMO and said he has a lot of family history with the university. "On this campus, this is where my mother met my father, my mother-in-law met my father-in-law, and where I met my wife. We're a very multigenerational SEMO family."

n

"I love SEMO, the environment and the professors," said Kyra Chiweshe, a freshman in the Department of Nursing who said she was excited about the celebration. "It's really great we have such a history and background. We have a foundation, and I think that's amazing."

n

"I'm very excited to see all the departments here celebrating. It's like a New Year's party," said Raihan Rahman, a teaching English to speakers of other languages graduate student from Bangladesh, who also does weather announcements on KRCU radio.

He said SEMO offers him an identity in the community. "They help students like me to find their place, and they, very much, promote international culture," Rahman said.