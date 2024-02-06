Alumni, students, faculty reflect on SEMO's milestone anniversary

Hundreds of people turned out for the kickoff of Southeast Missouri State University's yearlong sesquicentennial celebration Wednesday, March 22, at the school's University Center in Cape Girardeau.
Some attendees shared their thoughts on the university and its place in Southeast Missouri history.
"It's exciting, and I did check, this is the official day. It's 150 years to the day, today," said Chris Miller, a driver/operator and paramedic for the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, and a former residence hall director for SEMO who was at the celebration providing sound production and DJ services. "I've enjoyed seeing the campus, the student energy and the vibrancy, I love it. It's been really neat. It's really critical for Cape Girardeau that SEMO is here, because it brings in a lot of diversity and vibrancy to the community."
"It's crazy, definitely crazy," freshman Anna Reichert said. "I had wanted to come to SEMO since my freshman year of high school." Reichert came to the university from O'Fallon, Missouri. She said she is happy to already be forming bonds with "a great group of friends."
"I'm excited, because it's not only the university's birthday, but it's my department's birthday, too," said Tamara Buck, chairwoman and professor of Mass Media and a member of the school's Diversity Committee. "SEMO Mass Media Department is celebrating 40 years today. I'm proud to be part of an institution that has reached this milestone. SEMO has changed greatly from when it was a Normal School. We've seen it really grow in keeping up with the times, keeping up with tomorrow's jobs, and that's something we're proud of in my department, and proud of for the whole university. I think it contributes, not only to our students, but the entire community."
"It's fun. It's a nice time to celebrate," said Floyd Davenport, assistant vice president of the university's Information Technology Department. "I graduated here in 1983. We're part of the history here."
"I think it's crazy. I think with everybody coming together, it's very neat to show the history of everything, said Haley Ahlvin, a field technical assistant for the College of Education. "I graduated from SEMO and started working here in July. I've already learned so much about the history of the Normal School and the university in general."
"It's incredible. The mark that this institution has had on this region in 150 years is undeniable," said Dan Presson, director of Career Services for the university who was attending the celebration in his capacity as Cape Girardeau mayor Pro-tem, standing in for Mayor Stacy Kinder.
Presson is an alum of SEMO and said he has a lot of family history with the university. "On this campus, this is where my mother met my father, my mother-in-law met my father-in-law, and where I met my wife. We're a very multigenerational SEMO family."
"I love SEMO, the environment and the professors," said Kyra Chiweshe, a freshman in the Department of Nursing who said she was excited about the celebration. "It's really great we have such a history and background. We have a foundation, and I think that's amazing."
"I'm very excited to see all the departments here celebrating. It's like a New Year's party," said Raihan Rahman, a teaching English to speakers of other languages graduate student from Bangladesh, who also does weather announcements on KRCU radio.
He said SEMO offers him an identity in the community. "They help students like me to find their place, and they, very much, promote international culture," Rahman said.
Al-Amin, a freshman, also from Bangladesh, pursuing a bachelor's degree in cybersecurity, said he felt lucky to be at SEMO on the occasion of the university completing 150 years. "That's a long time and an achievement."
"It's kind of crazy it's been that long. It's good we've been around 150 years, so hopefully that means at least 150 more," said Melissa Odegard, chairwoman of the Department of Psychology and Counseling. "I think it's important to take opportunities like this to celebrate the time that we've been here, the collaboration with community partnerships. Without the community, we wouldn't be here."
"You don't pay attention, and then all of a sudden, there it is, your birthday," said Shawn Guiling, who added that he graduated in the 1990s and has been an instructor with Psychology and Counseling for 15 years.
He said Wednesday's celebration was an opportunity for him to see people he hasn't seen in months and "what a good reason to gather together and celebrate."
"It's exciting. I think it's good that we've made it this long," said Jason Waggoner, chairman and professor of the Department of Kinesiology, Nutrition and Recreation.
"I'm pretty excited about all the festivities that are happening today," said Lizzy Hall, a junior and family and consumer sciences major, as well as a member of SEMO's Esports Club.
She said she was happy the celebration gave her the opportunity to tell people about Esports.
"It's crazy looking at all the older buildings and how the campus looked 150 years ago. It puts it all into perspective," she said.
"I think it's pretty important that we celebrate this kind of thing, to celebrate the history of the campus, so we know where we came from," said Logan Dunlap, a senior pursuing a double major in agribusiness in plant and soil science and agriculture education.
"I think it's pretty cool. I think it's nice everybody coming together to celebrate their school," said Jay Bennett, a freshman health sciences major.
Annette Drury and Ireland Bax, both sophomores, were at the celebration representing the national honor society Kappa Delta Pi, of which they are both members.
When asked what they thought about SEMO celebrating 150 years, Drury, an elementary education major said, "I don't know what to say about it, honestly. It's too big."
However, Bax, a social studies education major, said, "I think it's pretty awesome. We started out as a teaching school and we're still doing amazing things in the education field. It's a really big feat for Southeast and I think it's amazing we're still doing what we're doing."
