Alum Amanda Lincoln appointed to university post

Amanda Lincoln, director of development for the University Foundation and a Southeast Missouri State University Alum, was appointed Friday as interim executive director of the foundation and interim vice president of University Advancement.
She has worked for foundation since 2006 and has served in her current position since 2012. Before that, Lincoln worked as a development and communications specialist with American Red Cross, Southeast Missouri Chapter, after receiving her bachelor's degree in mass communications/public relations.
Lincoln will take over Thursday for Trudy Lee, who holds both positions and is retiring.
The university started looking for someone to fill Lee's position early this summer and continues the search, according to a release. Officials hope to find someone before Lincoln's interim term ends on Nov. 30.
