Alternative funding planned for Kansas City arts campus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens on Wednesday vetoed use of state funds to help pay for a $96 million arts campus in downtown Kansas City, just hours after University of Missouri System officials said they would seek alternative funding in anticipation of his opposition.

Greitens released a statement slamming the legislation approved by the Legislature this spring, saying it would have allowed the state to issue up to $48 million in bonds to support the arts campus.

"You know who would have to pay that bill?" the Republican said. "You. Missouri families. I think that's wrong."

The veto came shortly after a statement about alternative funding was released by the Missouri Board of Curators and University of Missouri System president Mun Choi. The statement said details of funding for the University of Missouri-Kansas City's downtown arts campus, along with its $2 million in annual operating costs, would be presented at the curators' meeting in September.

"This approach will allow construction to begin sooner and save money by avoiding construction cost inflation on a project that will benefit the students of UMKC, the people of Kansas City and the state of Missouri," Choi said.