SIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston man faces multiple felony charges following an altercation at an apartment complex.
Ruben Ramirez, 26, is formally charged through Scott County with first-degree assault/special victim, first-degree domestic assault, first-degree burglary, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, defacing a firearm and possession of a defaced firearm.
About 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, Sikeston Department of Public Safety received a report of a burglary in progress in the 800 block of West Gladys Street, according to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer for DPS. Officers were informed a male subject, who was later identified as Ramirez, allegedly kicked in the door of an apartment and was trying to leave the area. A Sikeston DPS officer arrived on scene and located Ramirez.
"When the officer contacted Ramirez, Ramirez pointed a handgun at the officer. The officer drew his department issued service weapon and ordered Ramirez to drop the firearm. Ramirez complied with the officer's commands and was taken into custody," Rowe said.
Sikeston DPS Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene to assist Patrol Division with the investigation of the incident. During the investigation, it was determined Ramirez engaged in an altercation with a resident of the apartment complex, leading to Ramirez kicking in the door of the apartment, Rowe said.
The firearm Ramirez was in possession of was located and seized. Investigators inspected the firearm, which was defaced, and later determined Ramirez was not allowed to be in possession of a firearm.
Ramirez is in custody and being held on a no-bond warrant.
