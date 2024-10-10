"When the officer contacted Ramirez, Ramirez pointed a handgun at the officer. The officer drew his department issued service weapon and ordered Ramirez to drop the firearm. Ramirez complied with the officer's commands and was taken into custody," Rowe said.

Sikeston DPS Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene to assist Patrol Division with the investigation of the incident. During the investigation, it was determined Ramirez engaged in an altercation with a resident of the apartment complex, leading to Ramirez kicking in the door of the apartment, Rowe said.

The firearm Ramirez was in possession of was located and seized. Investigators inspected the firearm, which was defaced, and later determined Ramirez was not allowed to be in possession of a firearm.

Ramirez is in custody and being held on a no-bond warrant.