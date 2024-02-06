All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 5, 2024

Aloha spirit in Missouri: Hawaiian joins Polar Plunge, raises funds for Special Olympics

A Hawaii resident traveled to Missouri this weekend for a heartwarming cause: braving the cold waters of the Polar Plunge and raising funds for Special Olympics Missouri in honor of his Special Olympics athlete sister. On Saturday, Feb. 3, schools, organizations and individuals from around the area came together for the annual Polar Plunge at Cape County Park North Lake in Cape Girardeau to raise money for Special Olympics Missouri athletes. ...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Colin Alford, far right, and the Copsicles team prepare to go into the water for the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 3, at Cape County Park North Lake in Cape Girardeau. Alford traveled from Hawaii to participate in the Polar Plunge in honor of his sister, Kaia, a Special Olympics athlete in Hawaii.
Colin Alford, far right, and the Copsicles team prepare to go into the water for the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 3, at Cape County Park North Lake in Cape Girardeau. Alford traveled from Hawaii to participate in the Polar Plunge in honor of his sister, Kaia, a Special Olympics athlete in Hawaii.Alyssa Lunsford

A Hawaii resident traveled to Missouri this weekend for a heartwarming cause: braving the cold waters of the Polar Plunge and raising funds for Special Olympics Missouri in honor of his Special Olympics athlete sister.

On Saturday, Feb. 3, schools, organizations and individuals from around the area came together for the annual Polar Plunge at Cape County Park North Lake in Cape Girardeau to raise money for Special Olympics Missouri athletes. The weather Saturday — in the low 50s — made this year's plunge the warmest to date, but the water was still only 40 degrees.

Participants head into the water for the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 3, at Cape County Park North Lake in Cape Girardeau. The annual Polar Plunge raises money for Special Olympics Missouri athletes.
Participants head into the water for the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 3, at Cape County Park North Lake in Cape Girardeau. The annual Polar Plunge raises money for Special Olympics Missouri athletes.Alyssa Lunsford

This year's theme was Ohana, meaning "family" in Hawaiian. Colin Alford heard about the theme from a relative in the area and decided he wanted to join in on the fun. Alford, 22, lives on the island of O'ahu and took the 10-hour flight to end up in Cape Girardeau a few days before the plunge.

He raised just under $300 in a week for the Polar Plunge because it's a soft spot for him and his family: Alford's sister, Kaia, is a Special Olympics athlete in Hawaii. She does all types of sports, he said, from bowling to swimming, and has won many gold medals. Alford said he thinks swimming is her favorite to compete in.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Participants head into the water for the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 3, at Cape County Park North Lake in Cape Girardeau. The annual Polar Plunge raises money for Special Olympics Missouri athletes.
Participants head into the water for the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 3, at Cape County Park North Lake in Cape Girardeau. The annual Polar Plunge raises money for Special Olympics Missouri athletes.Alyssa Lunsford

"I wanted to just support, and of course, when I heard the theme, I had to come out and represent my state. Once in a lifetime opportunity, you know?" Alford said.

Alford said he was excited to do the plunge but wished it had been colder, as he had never seen snow and hoped to when he came to Cape Girardeau. Alford wore a grass skirt over his swim shorts and tied the Hawaiian state flag around his neck to show his Hawaiian pride.

There were 21 teams resulting in more than 120 plungers. Alford participated a part of the Copsicles group, which together raised more than $3,700.

For more information on Special Olympics Missouri, visit www.somo.org.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orde...
NewsNov. 21
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy