A Hawaii resident traveled to Missouri this weekend for a heartwarming cause: braving the cold waters of the Polar Plunge and raising funds for Special Olympics Missouri in honor of his Special Olympics athlete sister.

On Saturday, Feb. 3, schools, organizations and individuals from around the area came together for the annual Polar Plunge at Cape County Park North Lake in Cape Girardeau to raise money for Special Olympics Missouri athletes. The weather Saturday — in the low 50s — made this year's plunge the warmest to date, but the water was still only 40 degrees.

Participants head into the water for the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 3, at Cape County Park North Lake in Cape Girardeau. The annual Polar Plunge raises money for Special Olympics Missouri athletes. Alyssa Lunsford

This year's theme was Ohana, meaning "family" in Hawaiian. Colin Alford heard about the theme from a relative in the area and decided he wanted to join in on the fun. Alford, 22, lives on the island of O'ahu and took the 10-hour flight to end up in Cape Girardeau a few days before the plunge.

He raised just under $300 in a week for the Polar Plunge because it's a soft spot for him and his family: Alford's sister, Kaia, is a Special Olympics athlete in Hawaii. She does all types of sports, he said, from bowling to swimming, and has won many gold medals. Alford said he thinks swimming is her favorite to compete in.