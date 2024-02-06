A Hawaii resident traveled to Missouri this weekend for a heartwarming cause: braving the cold waters of the Polar Plunge and raising funds for Special Olympics Missouri in honor of his Special Olympics athlete sister.
On Saturday, Feb. 3, schools, organizations and individuals from around the area came together for the annual Polar Plunge at Cape County Park North Lake in Cape Girardeau to raise money for Special Olympics Missouri athletes. The weather Saturday — in the low 50s — made this year's plunge the warmest to date, but the water was still only 40 degrees.
This year's theme was Ohana, meaning "family" in Hawaiian. Colin Alford heard about the theme from a relative in the area and decided he wanted to join in on the fun. Alford, 22, lives on the island of O'ahu and took the 10-hour flight to end up in Cape Girardeau a few days before the plunge.
He raised just under $300 in a week for the Polar Plunge because it's a soft spot for him and his family: Alford's sister, Kaia, is a Special Olympics athlete in Hawaii. She does all types of sports, he said, from bowling to swimming, and has won many gold medals. Alford said he thinks swimming is her favorite to compete in.
"I wanted to just support, and of course, when I heard the theme, I had to come out and represent my state. Once in a lifetime opportunity, you know?" Alford said.
Alford said he was excited to do the plunge but wished it had been colder, as he had never seen snow and hoped to when he came to Cape Girardeau. Alford wore a grass skirt over his swim shorts and tied the Hawaiian state flag around his neck to show his Hawaiian pride.
There were 21 teams resulting in more than 120 plungers. Alford participated a part of the Copsicles group, which together raised more than $3,700.
For more information on Special Olympics Missouri, visit www.somo.org.
