All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 1, 2022

Alma Schrader students decorate dog treats for Southeast Missouri Pets

Mississippi Mutts pet supply store provided dog treats for 25 students to decorate on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Alma Schrader Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. The decorated dog treats will be donated to Southeast Missouri Pets. Heather Randle, behavior interventionist for Alma Schrader, said the students were all recipients of "Good Character" awards...

Danny Walter
Kim Hanebrink, school nurse for Alma Schrader Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, feeds a treat to Maggie, the schools emotional support dog.
Kim Hanebrink, school nurse for Alma Schrader Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, feeds a treat to Maggie, the schools emotional support dog.Danny Walter

Mississippi Mutts pet supply store provided dog treats for 25 students to decorate on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Alma Schrader Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. The decorated dog treats will be donated to Southeast Missouri Pets.

Heather Randle, behavior interventionist for Alma Schrader, said the students were all recipients of "Good Character" awards.

"We call it being caught with good character," Randle said. "These students have shown good character in the classroom and in the hallways between classes, and the playground and cafeteria."

Janessa Southerland, an Alma Schrader third grader, decorates dog treats Wednesday, Nov. 30. The treats will be donated to Southeast Missouri Pets.
Janessa Southerland, an Alma Schrader third grader, decorates dog treats Wednesday, Nov. 30. The treats will be donated to Southeast Missouri Pets.Danny Walter

The students gathered at tables in the school cafeteria and decorated the treats with sprinkles on green and red icing made from melted yogurt chips.

Nosing around the tables, hoping for a treat to hit the floor, was Maggie, Alma Schrader's therapy dog. Kim Hanebrink, the school's nurse and Maggie's "mom," said the students love Maggie and Maggie loves them back.

"Maggie is a rescue dog that I brought home from [Southeast Missouri Pets]," Hanebrink said. "They told us she was found in an abandoned barn taking care of a litter of puppies. But the puppies weren't even hers. We don't know where she or the puppies came from."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Since Maggie belongs to Hanebrink, not the school district, so does the responsibility for all the costs of caring for Maggie. Barb Frolker of Mississippi Mutts said that's why they decided to sponsor all of Maggie's food.

Kim Hanebrink, school nurse for Alma Schrader Elementary School, helps third grader Evie Kuehle decorate dog treats to be donated to Southeast Missouri Pets, as Maggie, the schools emotional support dog, looks on, Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Kim Hanebrink, school nurse for Alma Schrader Elementary School, helps third grader Evie Kuehle decorate dog treats to be donated to Southeast Missouri Pets, as Maggie, the schools emotional support dog, looks on, Wednesday, Nov. 30.Danny Walter

"We talked to our Taste of the Wild food sales representative and worked it out so we donate a bag and they donate a bag," Frolker said. "It's a big cost when you get a good dog food."

Randle said this is Maggie's first full school year at Alma Schrader, and she is a crucial part of the work Randle does with students that might be frustrated, anxious or dealing with past trauma.

Sherry Jennings, right, owner of Cape Girardeau pet store Mississippi Mutts, and store employee Barb Frolker hold trays of dog treats decorated by Alma Schrader Elementary School students Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Sherry Jennings, right, owner of Cape Girardeau pet store Mississippi Mutts, and store employee Barb Frolker hold trays of dog treats decorated by Alma Schrader Elementary School students Wednesday, Nov. 30.Danny Walter

"She truly does have super powers and she's a celebrity to the students here," Randle said. "It's so fun to see the love the students have for Maggie."

"This is also a great way to show our appreciation to [Southeast Missouri Pets] where we got Maggie," Hanebrink said. "We're grateful for the benefit of being able to work with the community and Mississippi Mutts. Especially this time of year, coming into the winter months, we want to make sure the shelter pets are taken care of till they find their forever home."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciatio...
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape scho...
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next
NewsOct. 8
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy