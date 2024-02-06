Alma Schrader students decorate dog treats for Southeast Missouri Pets

Mississippi Mutts pet supply store provided dog treats for 25 students to decorate on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Alma Schrader Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. The decorated dog treats will be donated to Southeast Missouri Pets.
Heather Randle, behavior interventionist for Alma Schrader, said the students were all recipients of "Good Character" awards.
"We call it being caught with good character," Randle said. "These students have shown good character in the classroom and in the hallways between classes, and the playground and cafeteria."
The students gathered at tables in the school cafeteria and decorated the treats with sprinkles on green and red icing made from melted yogurt chips.
Nosing around the tables, hoping for a treat to hit the floor, was Maggie, Alma Schrader's therapy dog. Kim Hanebrink, the school's nurse and Maggie's "mom," said the students love Maggie and Maggie loves them back.
"Maggie is a rescue dog that I brought home from [Southeast Missouri Pets]," Hanebrink said. "They told us she was found in an abandoned barn taking care of a litter of puppies. But the puppies weren't even hers. We don't know where she or the puppies came from."
Since Maggie belongs to Hanebrink, not the school district, so does the responsibility for all the costs of caring for Maggie. Barb Frolker of Mississippi Mutts said that's why they decided to sponsor all of Maggie's food.
"We talked to our Taste of the Wild food sales representative and worked it out so we donate a bag and they donate a bag," Frolker said. "It's a big cost when you get a good dog food."
Randle said this is Maggie's first full school year at Alma Schrader, and she is a crucial part of the work Randle does with students that might be frustrated, anxious or dealing with past trauma.
"She truly does have super powers and she's a celebrity to the students here," Randle said. "It's so fun to see the love the students have for Maggie."
"This is also a great way to show our appreciation to [Southeast Missouri Pets] where we got Maggie," Hanebrink said. "We're grateful for the benefit of being able to work with the community and Mississippi Mutts. Especially this time of year, coming into the winter months, we want to make sure the shelter pets are taken care of till they find their forever home."
