Alma Schrader students decorate dog treats for Southeast Missouri Pets

Mississippi Mutts pet supply store provided dog treats for 25 students to decorate on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Alma Schrader Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. The decorated dog treats will be donated to Southeast Missouri Pets.

Heather Randle, behavior interventionist for Alma Schrader, said the students were all recipients of "Good Character" awards.

"We call it being caught with good character," Randle said. "These students have shown good character in the classroom and in the hallways between classes, and the playground and cafeteria."

Janessa Southerland, an Alma Schrader third grader, decorates dog treats Wednesday, Nov. 30. The treats will be donated to Southeast Missouri Pets. Danny Walter

The students gathered at tables in the school cafeteria and decorated the treats with sprinkles on green and red icing made from melted yogurt chips.

Nosing around the tables, hoping for a treat to hit the floor, was Maggie, Alma Schrader's therapy dog. Kim Hanebrink, the school's nurse and Maggie's "mom," said the students love Maggie and Maggie loves them back.

"Maggie is a rescue dog that I brought home from [Southeast Missouri Pets]," Hanebrink said. "They told us she was found in an abandoned barn taking care of a litter of puppies. But the puppies weren't even hers. We don't know where she or the puppies came from."