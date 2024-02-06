Alma Schrader principal Ruth Ann Orr to retire, focus on missions

Ruth Ann Orr has been part of Cape Girardeau School District in some capacity for more than 35 years and will be officially retiring soon, but that wonï¿½t exactly be the end of her career.

Her new focus will be on missions ï¿½ here and abroad ï¿½ with continued interaction among her church, community and school district.

Orr said several members of her family were educators near Puxico and Stoddard County, Missouri, and she had the honor of having her mother, aunt and grandmother as teachers at her high school.

ï¿½When I came to SEMO, my uncle was my adviser,ï¿½ Orr said. ï¿½He was head of the Psychology Department.ï¿½

Even though her family was involved with academia, Orr said she ï¿½tried to fight itï¿½ by attending Southeast Missouri State University as a business major. She then switched her sophomore year and graduated December 1981 with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and a minor in psychology. She later acquired a BS and MA from Southeast as well as a Doctor of Education from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Ruth Ann Orr, retiring principal of Alma Schrader Elementary School, is recognized Thursday at a ceremony honoring past principals of the school in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

She began her teaching career at Alma Schrader Elementary School as a teaching assistant for sixth grade in 1982, then a position opened up the following year and Orrï¿½s first ï¿½officialï¿½ day teaching was Halloween.

As for where her life has been routed to now, Orr said she never planned on becoming a principal and said overall, she was employed at ï¿½almost all the schools in the districtï¿½ over the span of nearly 20 years.

ï¿½For 35-plus years, Iï¿½ve always worked for Cape public schools,ï¿½ she said, including board office, special education and administrative roles.

In 2017, Alma Schrader was recognized for the National School of Character award and Orr said that was a tenured journey since schools ï¿½canï¿½t just applyï¿½ for such an accolade.

Orr explained there are incremental steps involved in becoming recognized and ï¿½it was so hugeï¿½ to be awarded with that special recognition. Over her years as an educator, she also was awarded with Educator of the Year by American Legion and recognized by the Missouri Arts Council.

June 30 is Orrï¿½s official date of retirement and last day at Alma Schrader.

Orr said she wanted to have a going-away party, but didnï¿½t want people to feel obligated to buy her gifts. She has, though, always wanted to host a multicultural event, she said.

She said families came together to honor the community for such an event Thursday evening at the school. In planning the multicultural event, Orr and her faculty discovered the Alma Schrader school community represents more than 20 cultures, so parents were invited to bring dishes native to their country.

Orr said Thursdayï¿½s event was a great way to transition into her next job as missions director at La Croix Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.