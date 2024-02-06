Alligator killed Friday at Wappepello Lake

Elvis is dead. Or rather, Elvis the alligator is dead.

Officials believe an alligator reported lost in the Wappapello Lake area about eight months ago was killed Friday, May 26, after being spotted by visitors to the Lost Creek area.

The Missouri Department of Conservation released a statement Wednesday, May 31, confirming the alligator was shot over the holiday weekend.

While it's impossible to say for sure, the alligator that was killed Friday was the approximate size of the alligator reported missing in September, said Jacob Plunkett, a conservation agent for the Missouri Department of Conservation in Wayne County.