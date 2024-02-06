All sections
NewsJune 1, 2023
Alligator killed Friday at Wappepello Lake
Elvis is dead. Or rather, Elvis the alligator is dead. Officials believe an alligator reported lost in the Wappapello Lake area about eight months ago was killed Friday, May 26, after being spotted by visitors to the Lost Creek area. The Missouri Department of Conservation released a statement Wednesday, May 31, confirming the alligator was shot over the holiday weekend...
Donna Farley
This photo by Curtis Barkley was widely circulated on social media over the weekend after a sighting at Lost Creek in the Wappapello Lake area.
This photo by Curtis Barkley was widely circulated on social media over the weekend after a sighting at Lost Creek in the Wappapello Lake area.Submitted

Elvis is dead. Or rather, Elvis the alligator is dead.

Officials believe an alligator reported lost in the Wappapello Lake area about eight months ago was killed Friday, May 26, after being spotted by visitors to the Lost Creek area.

The Missouri Department of Conservation released a statement Wednesday, May 31, confirming the alligator was shot over the holiday weekend.

While it's impossible to say for sure, the alligator that was killed Friday was the approximate size of the alligator reported missing in September, said Jacob Plunkett, a conservation agent for the Missouri Department of Conservation in Wayne County.

"We did want to let everybody know it's no longer out there," he said. "We've been getting numerous calls."

Plunkett also clarified this is a non-native animal, which is not overseen by the Department of Conservation, and for which he does not have any legal oversight.

The previous missing animal report was handled by the Wayne County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office. Messages left Tuesday and Wednesday with the department had not been returned as of presstime.

This weekend's sighting was the most recent, but Plunkett said an alligator had also been reported in the Lost Creek area about a month ago, so officials were aware of it.

A fisherman reported seeing the animal sitting on a bank, Plunkett said.

