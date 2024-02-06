An Alliance Water Resources employee crashed into a residential garage after he suffered a medical emergency on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
According to a City of Cape Girardeau email, the driver was alone and "is expected to recover at a local hospital". The email stated that the city owns the vehicle and the worker was "on duty" with the city's contracted water system management partner Alliance Water Resources.
There have been no other injuries reported at this time.
