Alliance Water, City of Cape make repairs to well water pump

Alliance Water Resources and the City of Cape Girardeau replaced a broken pump motor for one of the city’s wells Wednesday, May 22.

The pump was repaired by Wednesday evening, according to the City of Cape Girardeau.

Alliance Water Resources local manager Jonathan Ridings said the broken motor on the pump was noticed after the Cape Rock Water Treatment Plant operator realized flows had dropped significantly. He said after some troubleshooting the problem was determined to be one of the well’s pump motors.

“That pump we actually received May 4 of last year, so it’s not an old pump,” Ridings said.

He said while they pulled water from other wells, the well with the broken pump motor produced the “best water”. In a May 8 Southeast Missourian article, Ridings pointed out that “one by one” their wells’ source water is becoming worse, which causes a need for more treatment and a loss for more because of safety concerns.